NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, and the Columbus Blue Jackets

The Boston Bruins aren’t shopping Brad Marchard; they will talk about an extension, but there’s some uncertainty

James Murphy of RG.org: (written before Marchand was injured last night) The Boston Bruins aren’t shopping Brad Marchand but an NHL executive source adds they are aren’t saying ‘No’ immediately when his name is brought up. GM Don Sweeney is saying their first preference is to re-sign him but they aren’t ruling out anything. They’ll sit down Marchand and his camp.

“We’ve been negotiating with Brad and communicating with him throughout the year. We’ll have to have a conversation now that the 4 Nations is over, sit down with Brad and his representatives, and have a clearer path in the next two weeks as to what his final outcome will be.”

The source said the Bruins are under a bit of pressure.

NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins – Trent Frederic, and is it Time to Sell Some Pieces

“They know they need to reload, and Sweeney’s job security could depend on how he does that. If he can start that reload with a good return on a guy in the final stretch, he has to consider that.”

Before the Four Nations, RG reported that the Colorado Avalanche, the Edmonton Oilers, Minnesota Wild, and Dallas Stars had some interest in Marchand, the source said you can add the New Jersey Devils and Washington Capitals.

The Columbus Blue Jackets will be looking at add and not sell at the deadline

Mike Zeisberger of NHL.com: Columbus Blue Jackets GM Don Waddell said that pending UFA Ivan Provorov has been their best shutdown defenseman. It’s possible that Provorov is dealt, but he could also be staying past the deadline. It’s looking like the Blue Jackets won’t be sellers at the deadline.

Trading players for mid-round draft picks doesn’t make sense, and Waddell wants to give them a chance and possibly add.

“The thing is, my job is to manage our assets, so I can’t make decisions that hurt us in the long term,” he said. “We have a couple of first-round picks this year, and I’m not using them for rental players. That makes no sense at all. If someone’s got term, well, that’s different.

NHL Trade: Seth Jones Acquired by the Florida Panthers from Chicago

“For rental players, yeah, I’d like to add. But it’s going to be a softer cost, either later picks or prospects. I feel we have a good nucleus of them. But I’m also concerned about what I’ve watched happen with other teams. You bring too many guys in, it could disrupt what our guys have right now.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league.