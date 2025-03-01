NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins – Trent Frederic, and is it Time to Sell Some Pieces

Trent Frederic is injured, but teams are still interested

TSN: Boston Bruins forward Trent Frederic is week-to-week with a lower-body injury and he was seen in a walking boot. That said, it doesn’t change that he could be traded by the deadline, according to Chris Johnston, who added:

“Frederic is someone that a number of teams have kept an eye on. Does a lot of things in the bottom six that I think contenders are looking for. He hits, he fights, he plays the game the hard way. It doesn’t sound like this is an overly serious injury but it’s certainly an inopportune time for a player that the Bruins could be engaging in those conversations to exit their lineup.”

Is it time for the Boston Bruins to sell some pieces?

Hunter Crowther of Daily Faceoff: So the Boston Bruins are without Charlie McAvoy and Hampus Lindholm and they could be on the outside looking in for the first time since 2015-16.

Tyler Yaremchuk wonders, with all their injuries this season, does it make GM Don Sweeney‘s decisions to sell off some pieces a little easier?

Frank Seravalli: “I don’t want to say that they’ve waived the white flag, but, man, it certainly seems like a team that’s become one of the most fascinating teams at the deadline, and a true wild card when it comes to which way they turn.

I don’t think they’re going to be adding to beef up this team, but at the same time, I still have a real hard time getting to the point that they trade Brad Marchand. Even from some Bruins fans, I know the commentary has been, “Hey blow this team up, let’s see the retool, let’s do it.” That’s not really been in their DNA as a franchise, and definitely not how Cam Neely tends to operate.”

