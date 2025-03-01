NHL Trade: Seth Jones Acquired by the Florida Panthers from Chicago

There was a flurry of action on Saturday before the NHL Trade Deadline. One of the big names out there was defenseman Seth Jones. Jones is moving as the Florida Panthers have acquired the defenseman from the Chicago Blackhawks.

Blackhawks are getting Spencer Knight and a 2027 first round pick from Florida for Seth Jones — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 2, 2025

As part of the deal, the Florida Panthers get a 2026 fourth-round pick send goaltender Spencer Knight and a conditional 2026 first-round pick (slides to 2027 if the Panthers don’t have their 2026 first) to the Blackhawks for Jones. In addition, the Blackhawks are retaining $2.5 million percent of Jones’s salary.

Jones is in year three of an eight-year extension worth $76 million, which he signed when he was traded from the Columbus Blue Jackets to the Blackhawks on July 23, 2021. Five days later, he signed that extension with Chicago, with an annual average value of $9.5 million. So, the Blackhawks will retain $2.5 million for the next five seasons.

Seth Jones is in Year 3 of 8 $9.5M Cap Hit. #Blackhawks only have 1 retention spot remaining https://t.co/Yqn6ulHtJ1 https://t.co/AiiidOgmoI — PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) March 2, 2025

Seth Jones has been asking for a trade since the Four Nations Face-off. Jones wants to be part of a contender and have a chance to win. The Florida Panthers, Dallas Stars, and Columbus Blue Jackets were teams interested in him.

NHL Rumors: Could the Florida Panthers Go After Seth Jones?

But Florida needed a right-shot defenseman to go along with Aaron Ekblad, a pending unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. He is still a good defenseman who can eat minutes, averaging 24 minutes a nigh,t and can move the puck. But his movement in his own zone is his weakness. But with the right partner and the right pairing, he can still be a good defenseman.

Seth Jones, acquired by FLA, is a minute-munching defenceman who is strong on the puck, big, and above-average in almost every facet of the game. His Achilles hill the past five years has been agility which makes him vulnerable defending the rush. pic.twitter.com/uzpWlmchff — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) March 2, 2025

Florida has the ability to make him into the guy he was in Nashville and Columbus. In 42 games, he has 27 points (seven goals and 20 assists) with the Blackhawks this season. His comments the other night only escalated the situation when he stated that this team has not progressed and is the same team as it was at the beginning of the season.

NHL Rumors: Chicago Blackhawks, and Seth Jones

In 839 career games, he has recorded 432 points (97 goals and 335 assists). He can also help the Florida Panthers with the power play. Chicago retaining his salary shows that Florida knows Matthew Tkachuk may not be coming back in the regular season. They will have LTIR money they can use.

However, moving out Spencer Knight and his $4.5 million salary helps with taking on $7 million of Seth Jones’s salary for the next five seasons. Chicago will get a goalie in Knight for the future, and Florida will remain a contender to win the Stanley Cup this season.

Now the question will be, at the end of the season, whether Aaron Ekblad will stay.