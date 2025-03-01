NHL Trade DeadlineNHL Trades

NHL Trade: Seth Jones Acquired by the Florida Panthers from Chicago

Jim Biringer
4 Min Read
The Florida Panthers continue to be active this trade deadline season acquiring defenseman Seth Jones from the Chicago Blackhawks.
Nov 12, 2023; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones (4) passes the puck away from Florida Panthers center Sam Reinhart (13) during the third period at Amerant Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

There was a flurry of action on Saturday before the NHL Trade Deadline. One of the big names out there was defenseman Seth Jones. Jones is moving as the Florida Panthers have acquired the defenseman from the Chicago Blackhawks.

As part of the deal, the Florida Panthers get a 2026 fourth-round pick send goaltender Spencer Knight and a conditional 2026 first-round pick (slides to 2027 if the Panthers don’t have their 2026 first) to the Blackhawks for Jones. In addition, the Blackhawks are retaining $2.5 million percent of Jones’s salary.

Jones is in year three of an eight-year extension worth $76 million, which he signed when he was traded from the Columbus Blue Jackets to the Blackhawks on July 23, 2021. Five days later, he signed that extension with Chicago, with an annual average value of $9.5 million. So, the Blackhawks will retain $2.5 million for the next five seasons.

Seth Jones has been asking for a trade since the Four Nations Face-off. Jones wants to be part of a contender and have a chance to win. The Florida Panthers, Dallas Stars, and Columbus Blue Jackets were teams interested in him.

NHL Rumors: Could the Florida Panthers Go After Seth Jones?

But Florida needed a right-shot defenseman to go along with Aaron Ekblad, a pending unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. He is still a good defenseman who can eat minutes, averaging 24 minutes a nigh,t and can move the puck. But his movement in his own zone is his weakness. But with the right partner and the right pairing, he can still be a good defenseman.

Florida has the ability to make him into the guy he was in Nashville and Columbus. In 42 games, he has 27 points (seven goals and 20 assists) with the Blackhawks this season. His comments the other night only escalated the situation when he stated that this team has not progressed and is the same team as it was at the beginning of the season.

NHL Rumors: Chicago Blackhawks, and Seth Jones

In 839 career games, he has recorded 432 points (97 goals and 335 assists). He can also help the Florida Panthers with the power play. Chicago retaining his salary shows that Florida knows Matthew Tkachuk may not be coming back in the regular season. They will have LTIR money they can use.

However, moving out Spencer Knight and his $4.5 million salary helps with taking on $7 million of Seth Jones’s salary for the next five seasons. Chicago will get a goalie in Knight for the future, and Florida will remain a contender to win the Stanley Cup this season.

Now the question will be, at the end of the season, whether Aaron Ekblad will stay.

Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Share 0
TAGGED:

2024-25 Critical Dates

Feb. 10th-21st: Season paused for 4 Nations Face-Off
Feb. 12th-20th: 4 Nations Face-off
Mar. 1st: NHL Stadium Series (Ohio Stadium) Detroit vs. Columbus
Mar. 7th: NHL Trade Deadline (3:00 PM ET)
Apr. 17th: Last day of the regular season
April 19th: Stanley Cup Playoffs begin
TBD: 2025 NHL Draft Lottery
June 23rd: Last possible day for the Stanley Cup Final
June 27th-28th: 2025 NHL Draft
July 1st: Start of free agency