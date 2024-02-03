NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, and the New York Islanders

Do the Boston Bruins need to be in the market for a top-six center?

Conor Ryan: Do the Boston Bruins really need to be in the market for a top-six center with the way things have gone this season so far?

The Bruins don’t have much salary cap space to work with and if they really want to upgrade there, it may be a better idea to wait and see who is available when free agency opens in July.

Potential trade options for the New York Islanders

Arthur Staple of The Athletic: Despite a not good January, Lou Lamoriello and the New York Islanders aren’t giving up on the season. Patrick Roy was brought in to replace Lane Lambert behind the bench.

They are looking at the trade market so see what could be available. Potential target for the Islanders.

Noah Hanifin – Flames – Would the Islanders be willing to give up a first and prospects for him? Is there room on the left side of their defense for him?

Adam Henrique – Ducks – They don’t really need a center if Casey Cizikas returns soon. They need dependable players though. Lamoriello drafted Henrique in 2008.

Jason Zucker – Coyotes – Can play in the middle-six and bump Pierre Engvall down.

Alexander Barabanov – Sharks – Wouldn’t add more skill but could act as a glue-guy.

Jack Roslovic – Blue Jackets – Can play center and wing. Pending UFA who likely won’t get more than his current $4 million on his next deal. 27-years old and could be a future piece.

Peyton Krebs – Sabres – The Islanders are getting older and could use some youth. May not be an integral part of Sabres forward group.

Morgan Frost – Flyers – Similar to Krebs above but he has a higher ceiling. May not be a fit with Patrick Roy.

Alexandre Texier – Blue Jackets – The center could be a middle-six option for the Islanders and would bring some pace.

Jonatan Berggren – Red Wings – Hasn’t found a role this season with the Wings.

Jakob Chychrun – Senators – The Islanders had previous interest in him. He may not fit into the cap or on the roster.

The Islanders don’t have a lot of assets if they become sellers. They may want to move Engvall or Scott Mayfield but they have a lot of term left. Jean-Gabriel Pageau has two years left and Kyle Palmieri has one-year. They may interest someone. Unlikely to move Brock Nelson. Cal Clutterbuck might interest someone. Oliver Wahlstrom and Samuel Bolduc could be moved but they won’t bring back a big return.