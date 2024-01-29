NHL Rumors: Chicago Blackhawks, Carolina Hurricanes, and the Boston Bruins

A Chicago Blackhawks prospect wants to sign and not go to free agency

Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times: Chicago Blackhawks 2020 third-round pick, forward Landon Slaggert could become a free agent if he’s not signed by mid-August. He returned to Notre Dame this year for his senior season. His plans are to sign with the Blackhawks when his season is finish not test free agency later this summer.

“ definitely hoping to sign with the Hawks,” he told the Sun-Times this week. “It seems like the right organization for me for a number of reasons. I feel comfortable with all the people who have helped me so far. It also feels like the right opportunity and the right spot. I’m excited to see what’s in the cards there.”

Martin Necas will be looking for a big, new deal

Cory Lavalette: Carolina Hurricanes foward Martin Necas will likely be looking for more than Owen Tippett‘s new contract with the Philadelphia Flyers – eight years at $6.2 million per.

Jake DeBrusk wants to stay in Boston

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now: Forward Jake DeBrusk is a pending UFA and he hopes that they can work out a deal with the Boston Bruins.

“Yeah, of course,” Debrusk replied before the question was even finished. “That’s what I’ve been consistent with since – I think the first time I was asked was in the summer – but yeah. This is all I know, and I grew up here and have obviously evolved and grown in different ways. It’s one of those things where I want to win here. We were one game away in ’19, and I want to win a Cup here in Boston. So that’s my complete focus.”

DeBrusk was saying in the offseason as well that he wants to sign an extension and remain in Boston. GM Don Sweeney won’t discuss any contract talks publically.

The 27-year old winger currently carries a $4 million salary cap hit. He’ll likely be looking for at least six years and $5 million per.