NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, and the New York Rangers

On the Boston Bruins interest in adding a defenseman

Matt Porter: From what has put together, the Bruins interest in defensemen Vladislav Gavrikov and Jakob Chychrun is legit but not sure how much further than checking the price. They are checking in on any defenseman that could help.

Steve Conroy: “Everyone says “you can’t have too many D” and I understand that thought process. But practically speaking, I can’t see bringing in a Gavrikov or Chychrun and not moving 48. I just don’t see how it all fits. Is Gryz the 7th D? Would Gav, a UFA, be happy as 7th D for now?”

NHL Rumors: Chicago Blackhawks, Columbus Blue Jackets, and the Boston Bruins

Scott McLaughlin: “Touched on Gavrikov on the show today, but I struggle to see how he makes a ton of sense for the B’s unless the price came way down. Not convinced he’s an upgrade over anyone in their top 4. Could be an upgrade over Forbort and/or Clifton, but enough of one to give up a 1st?”

Scott McLaughlin: “Another thing on Gavrikov: He’s big, but not super physical. The people who think Carlo is soft will think the same thing about Gavrikov. (And I think they’ll be wrong about both, for the record.)”

The Rangers could move Kravtsov to gain more cap space for another addition

Vince Z. Mercogliano: After the acquisition of Tyler Motte, the New York Rangers are now on pace to accrue around $900,000 in salary cap space by the deadline.

If the Rangers were to trade Vitali Kravtsov by the deadline, they could have around $1.75 million in space.

Believe that the Rangers will make one more move.

NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, and the Columbus Blue Jackets

Larry Brooks: Don’t think that Rangers GM Chris Drury is done making moves. They are probably short one piece up front, adding or bumping someone to the fourth line.

Arizona Coyotes forward Nick Bjugstad is one of the players they are looking at, but he’s getting interest from many teams around the league.