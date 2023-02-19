NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, and the Columbus Blue Jackets

Bruins looking for left defenseman but have cap issues

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek on 32 Thoughts on the Boston Bruins, Vladislav Gavrikov and Dmitry Kulikov.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Ron McLean: “Boston. I’m interested in, it’s Boston looking for a D.”

Friedman: “Yes. Well Montreal’s quiet, so who’s a bit louder? One of those teams I think is the Bruins.

They looked great , they smoked the Islanders, however, I do think one of the reasons that (Vladislav) Gavrikov was given the trade-related sit out by the Columbus Blue Jackets is because the Bruins are in on him.

I think they’re also looking at (Jakob) Chychrun but I do think they’re in on Gavrikov as well.

One of the issues, Ron and Jeff, I believe is the cap. The Bruins have to do some things to make this work. But we’ll see where this goes over the next couple of days. I think left D is an area that Boston’s targeted.

Marek: “Quick tag on that one as well. Speaking of Gavrikov, whoever doesn’t end up with Gavrikov here, expect attention now, you mentioned Dmitri Kulikov a second ago Ron, another left shot, safe, steady defenseman.

Expect attention to go from Gavrikov to Kulikov.

Teams looking for goaltending help or insurance could call on the Columbus Blue Jackets about Joonas Korpisalo

Sportsnet: Jeff Marek on 32 Thoughts on

** NHLRumors.com transcription

McLean: “Jeff, you have a couple things here. Just saw Columbus beat Dallas 4-1. Goaltending again. 29 saves for Joonas Korpisalo.

Marek: “Korpisalo’s been outstanding. Somebody to keep our eyes on here. Going to put on my hockey geek glasses here cause I’m going to read some stats.

You’re right Ron, Joonas Korpisalo has been outstanding for the Columbus Blue Jackets. He’s past the hip surgery now. He’s like bubble Korpisalo again and since early December, Korpisalo has been sneaky good.

Now, this is according to clear sight analytics, this is Steve Valiquette‘s excellent company. He’s running an adjusted save percentage going back to early December of a 1.9 percent saves above expected. So that puts him above netminders like Ilya Sorokin, Jake Oettinger and Igor Shesterkin. That doesn’t even include that great game this week against the Winnipeg Jets, 37 saves and of course tonight.

So teams looking for some goaltending depth or goaltending insurance, he’s a $1.3 (million) on the AAV and an expiring contract. Expect teams to look at Joonas Korpisalo again.”