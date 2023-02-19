NHL Rumors: Chicago Blackhawks, Columbus Blue Jackets, and the Boston Bruins

Jonathan Toews not going anywhere

Frank Seravalli: Have been told that Chicago Blackhawks forward Jonathan Toews won’t be traded before the trade deadline.

Toews and the Blackhawks made the decision that he needs more time to recover from his latest illness. He’s been out of the lineup since January 28th.

Frank Seravalli: It’s possible that Toews is able to return to the lineup sometime in March as they don’t think there are any major long-term health concerns.

Toews felt to be fair to other teams that were interested, his body isn’t up for high-level compete right now.

Chicago Blackhawks: Statement from the Jonathan Toews

“First of all, thank you to the fans and all those who have shown concern about my absence. I’m still dealing with the symptoms of Long COVID and Chronic Immune Response Syndrome.

It has been really challenging to play through these symptoms. In the last few weeks, it has reached the point where I had no choice but to step back and concentrate on getting healthy. I am thankful for the patience and support of my teammates, the coaching staff, and the entire Blackhawks organization.

Aaron Portzline of The Athletic: Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov missed his third consecutive game for trade-related reasons.

It’s believed that there is a trade place but the other team needs to make another trade first.

GM Jarmo Kekalainen wouldn’t say what the hold-up is.

Is it the Bruins who are holding up a Gavrikov trade

The Fourth Period: The Boston Bruins have had an interest in Blue Jackets defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov for the past couple of weeks. The hold-up could be that the Bruins need to move some salary out to fit in Gavrikov’s $2.8 million cap hit.

There has been some speculation that the Bruins are trying to move forward Craig Smith and his $3.1 million cap hit.

The Edmonton Oilers, Los Angeles Kings and Calgary Flames are among the teams that have shown some interest in Gavrikov as well.