NHL Rumors: Buffalo Sabres, Available First Round Picks, and the Vegas Golden Knights

Bowen Byram is likely the next piece to go in Buffalo

TSN: After trading JJ Peterka Wednesday night, Buffalo Sabres GM Kevyn Adams has another decision with pending RFA, left-handed defenseman Bowen Byram. They added a right-handed defenseman in Michael Kesselring, so now they could look to move Byram in a deal that doesn’t have to include a right-handed defenseman, according to Chris Johnston.

“That’s left a couple of teams out there that like Byram, but didn’t have the right piece offer in terms of a right-shot defenceman, and were hoping to find something to get done.

I think that Byram is the next piece of business in Buffalo. He’s a big name coming off a great season and if the Sabres are able to consummate a deal for him, you can expect it to be one that includes multiple pieces.”

NHL Rumors: Five Potential Destinations for Jason Robertson

First-round picks are available

Darren Dreger: There are several first-round draft picks that are available for trade, especially teams that have more than one first-round pick.

The Pittsburgh Penguins would trade their 11th or 12th pick for a good, young player.

The Montreal Canadiens would move their 16th or 17th pick for a top-six forward.

The Philadelphia Flyers want to keep their 6th pick but would trade their 22nd or 31st pick.

The Nashville Predators have the 5th, 23rd, and 26th picks and are still going over their options.

NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens, and the Calgary Flames

A couple of Vegas Golden Knights could be staying put

NHL Rumor Report: Elliotte Friedman on the Vegas Golden Knights speculation of trading forwards Tomas Hertl or William Karlsson: “I don’t believe Tomas Hertl is getting traded, I don’t believe William Karlsson is getting traded.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new, and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram.