NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens, and the Calgary Flames

Montreal Canadiens on the idea of moving up in the draft, trading the picks to improve, and who could they be looking at?

NHL Watcher: Montreal Canadiens Jeff Gorton when asked if they are looking to move up in the draft:

“We’ve had conversations about that and the other way too, to move down so it’s just about the cost, right now 16 and 17 I think we’d be happy with that but there are some players y’know top 10 that we like a lot.”

“..if opportunity arises we might do that or even move up a couple of spots, so we’ll see”

Marco D’Amico: The Canadiens have been kicking around a variety of options, including trading both first-round picks and prospects in a bigger trade.

Working to confirm which players they might be interested in, but in the past they’ve been interested New York Islanders defenseman Noah Dobson and St. Louis Blues forward Jordan Kyrou.

Marco D’Amico: The Canadiens have shifted a bit away from the 2C market and are looking to improve in any way.

They’ve kicked tires on Dobson in the past and last summer they were linked to Kyrou. Back then the Blues weren’t willing to entertain offers.

Marco D’Amico: Can see the Blues and Canadiens not being a fit. It would have to take the right deal with the Islanders.

The Canadiens have talked to the Calgary Flames about Rasmus Andersson.

Salim Nadim Valji: Calgary Flames GM Craig Conroy said that pending UFAs Kevin Rooney and Anthony Mantha likely wont’t be able and will go to free agency on July 1st.

Conroy said that they have recently made a contract offer to backup goaltender Dan Vladar.

Wes Gilbertson: Flames GM Conroy on Rasmus Andersson: “You gotta look at it — Ras has got another year on his contract. I talked to Ras this morning and we’re all good. If he’s a Calgary Flame in September, he’s a Calgary Flame.”

Salim Nadim Valji: Conroy was adamant in saying that having Andersson in training camp without having an extension wouldn’t be a distraction.

