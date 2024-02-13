NHL Rumors: Buffalo Sabres, Philadelphia Flyers, and a Top 30 NHL Trade Watch List

The Buffalo Sabres may have to move Casey Mittelstadt if they don’t want to pay him
NHL Watcher: Elliotte Friedman on Friday’s 32 Thoughts: The Podcast on Buffalo Sabres forward Casey Mittelstadt: “If you’re not going to pay him, he’s not going to be happy. And that doesn’t mean Casey Mittelstadt is a bad guy, but what it does mean is that he’s going to look at everybody around him and say, all these guys got paid and I didn’t.”
“If you’re not going to play him, you almost have to move him.”
Could the Buffalo Sabres be interested in Flyers Scott Laughton?
NHL Watcher: Jeff Marek on the 32 Thoughts: The Podcast on Philadelphia Flyers forward Scott Laughton: “I wonder about a team like the Buffalo Sabres as well for Scott Laughton, again, maybe the offseason, but that’s probably a team that’s looking for a little bit more snarl and some veteran presence”.
Top 30 NHL trade watch list
The Fourth Period: A look at the top 30 players who could be traded by the deadline and teams that have been linked to them.
1. Noah Hanifin, LD – Calgary Flames
New Jersey, Arizona, Boston, Tampa Bay
2. Chris Tanev, RD – Calgary Flames
Toronto, New Jersey, Vancouver, Tampa Bay, Ottawa, Dallas, Edmonton
3. Adam Henrique, C/LW – Anaheim Ducks
Colorado, Carolina, New Jersey, NY Rangers, Edmonton, NY Islanders
4. Anthony Duclair, RW – San Jose Sharks
Edmonton, Colorado, Vegas, NY Rangers, Toronto
5. Jakob Chychrun, LD – Ottawa Senators
Washington, Calgary, Los Angeles, St. Louis, Detroit
6. Colton Parayko, RD – St. Louis Blues
Calgary, Toronto
7. Kaapo Kakko, RW – New York Rangers
Buffalo, Minnesota, Anaheim
8. Alexander Barabanov, LW – San Jose Sharks
Edmonton, Colorado, Florida, Tampa Bay
9. Casey Mittelstadt, C – Buffalo Sabres
10. Jake Allen, G – Montreal Canadiens
Carolina, Edmonton, New Jersey
11. Jacob Markstrom, G – Calgary Flames
New Jersey, Carolina
12. Sean Walker, RD/LD – Philadelphia Flyers
Toronto, Edmonton, Tampa Bay, New Jersey, Colorado, Dallas
13. Ilya Lyubushkin, RD – Anaheim Ducks
Toronto, Pittsburgh, Tampa Bay, Edmonton, Boston
14. Vladimir Tarasenko, RW – Ottawa Senators
Florida, NY Islanders, Colorado
15. Jordan Eberle, RW – Seattle Kraken
Edmonton, NY Islanders, Toronto
16. Elvis Merzlikins, G – Columbus Blue Jackets
New Jersey, Buffalo
17. Frank Vatrano, RW – Anaheim Ducks
Detroit, NY Islanders, NY Rangers, Colorado
18. Alexander Wennberg, C – Seattle Kraken
Boston, Colorado, Carolina
19. David Savard, RD – Montreal Canadiens
Toronto, Tampa Bay, Dallas, Edmonton
20. Scott Laughton, C/LW – Philadelphia Flyers
Toronto, Edmonton, Buffalo, Colorado
21. Mike Hoffman, RW – San Jose Sharks
22. Joel Edmundson, LD/RD – Washington Capitals
Edmonton, Colorado, Toronto
23. Marc-Andre Fleury, G – Minnesota Wild
Colorado, New Jersey
24. Victor Olofsson, RW/LW – Buffalo Sabres
Colorado
25. Tyson Barrie, RD – Nashville Predators
Tampa Bay, Dallas
26. John Gibson, G – Anaheim Ducks
New Jersey, Carolina
27. Rasmus Ristolainen, RD – Philadelphia Flyers
Calgary, Toronto, Vancouver
28. Adam Boqvist, RD – Columbus Blue Jackets
Edmonton, Calgary
29. Jonatan Berggren, LW – Detroit Red Wings
Montreal, Ottawa, Anaheim, Arizona
30. Philip Broberg, LD – Edmonton Oilers
Anaheim, Philadelphia, Columbus
Bubble list
Tony DeAngelo, LD – Carolina Hurricanes
Morgan Frost, C – Philadelphia Flyers
Jake Guentzel, LW – Pittsburgh Penguins
Erik Johnson, RD – Buffalo Sabres
Torey Krug, LD – St. Louis Blues
Anthony Mantha, LW – Washington Capitals
Matt Roy, RD – Los Angeles Kings
Reilly Smith, LW/RW – Pittsburgh Penguins
Trevor Zegras, C/LW – Anaheim Ducks