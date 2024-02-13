NHL Rumors: When do we expect to hear something on the Arizona Coyotes?

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek on the 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – The Battle of Ontario is Back, Baby episode on the latest on the Arizona Coyotes and their arena situation.

Marek: “Geez, I don’t even know how to phrase this other than maybe this. When’s the next news day for the Arizona Coyotes. When do we expect to hear something?

Friedman: “I honestly don’t know. I had heard that. There was going to be some announcement around the Super Bowl. Frank had reported it. Craig Morgan had reported it and I think Craig Morgan is the most plugged-in guy in. in all of this by like a mile. And someone told me on Saturday, I don’t think so. And I think this is someone who would know.

And also, I think the other thing here too, I had another person say to me what’s next weekend? What’s coming up this week? And I temporarily forgot, but it’s the two outdoor games in New York, right?

Marek: “Yep.”

Friedman: “And the league is not going to want anything to overshadow that. Plus also, I don’t think there’s exact clarity on what is going on with the Coyotes. So I don’t think we’re getting anything right now.

I still do think though, here better be a serious plan soon. Like I don’t think that’s changed, but I think the league is prepared to let it be presented. Again, it goes down to what we’ve been talking about. If Bettman is going to have to do something with this franchise. He’s not giving any legal reason for there to be a feeling that he did anything improperly or wasn’t 100% encouraging and that governs everything here.