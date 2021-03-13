NHL Rumors: Buffalo Sabres – Sheahan, Staal, Reinhart and Boudreau

Teams likely to call on Sheahan

Lance Lysowski: It wouldn’t be a surprise if teams called Buffalo Sabres GM Kevyn Adams about forward Riley Sheahan.

Sheahan will be a pending unrestricted free agent. He’s versatile, good on the draw and can kill penalties.

Friedman on Staal, Reinhart and Boudreau

WGR 550: Elliotte Friedman was on The Instigator’s show on Thursday talking about potential trade options for the Buffalo Sabres.

Friedman notes the Sabres are trying to figure out the value of all their players and mapping out what their options are, and what direction they may want to head in.

On Eric Staal‘s trade value.

“I think Eric Staal is a good player. I think Eric Staal can play multiple positions. I think Eric Staal will be motivated to go somewhere and play. I think those are all good things for him, so… I think they can get a second for him, but it’s going to be a buyer’s market, and that’s going to add to the challenges of everything.”

On trade interest in forward Sam Reinhart.

“I think there’s interest in Reinhart. He’s leading in scoring, he competes pretty hard. The biggest question is… for argument’s sake, let’s say Eichel is moved somewhere down the road, do the Sabres see Reinhart as a big part of that future? Even if Eichel’s here, do the Sabres see Reinhart as a big part of their future? There’s no question in my mind that Buffalo thinks they have to change this group. It just hasn’t worked. I think there is interest in him. … I don’t know if that move is easier to make now or at the , but I have heard there is interest in him.”

Friedman thinks teams are calling the Sabres, but also that GM Kevyn Adams is calling teams and asking what they think of ‘x’ player(s), and would they be interested in them.

Friedman adds that Bruce Boudreau‘s dream job would be the Toronto Maple Leafs, but if the Sabres position became available, he’d love that too.