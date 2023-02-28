Calgary Flames Standing Pat, Selling, Or Buying?

Steve MacFarlane of Calgary Hockey NOW: The Calgary Flames living dangerously on the playoff bubble is unfortunate. For a team who won the Pacific last year and looked ready to make a deep run, the Flames appear far different his season.

With maddening inconsistency, it may already be too late for Brad Treliving and the Flames to buy. Buy may be more like bye.

The Greenway and Nyquist camps await potential moves.

Also, one night this team appears like the one we saw in 2022. On the other, they get obliterated by the Colorado Avalanche without Cale Makar and Gabriel Landeskog. Does Treliving dangle carrots like Trevor Lewis, Milan Lucic, etc? Standing pat seems so much more likely. After all, it was mentioned more than once.

Nick Schmaltz Enters The Trade Deadline Chat

Mike Gould of The Daily Faceoff: While most talk centered at first around Jakob Chychrun, the real wildcard of Arizona’s trade deadline may just be Nick Schmaltz. The Coyotes forward is sought by several teams and players with term are popping up. Schmaltz has three years remaining on his current $5.85 million AAV contract.

While some teams eye Kevin Hayes (similar term) for their center needs, Schmaltz is pretty much a point a game player (92 points in last 96 games). He would be quite the get for a contender.

Finally, The New York Islanders…

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period: Apparently, the New York Islanders are not finished and desire to add before the NHL Trade Deadline. Teams have asked the Islanders about selling (Scott Mayfield and Semyon Varlamov). Lou Lamoriello is not interested in such a notion.

Hey, the pressure is building even in Detroit.

Cap space is no issue with New York as the Islanders have over $7 million in cap space to play with. This comes down to fit. Can Lamoriello find a forward the blends into New York’s style.

The reality for the Islanders is they lie precariously on the playoff bubble. With several teams having games in hand, New York is at the mercy of the schedule and the deadline. Can they add then hope Mathew Barzal returns soon along with Cal Clutterbuck?

Meanwhile, would Nick Ritchie or Lars Eller help that much? We may find out.