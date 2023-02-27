NHL Rumors: More Teams Look At Greenway and Nyquist

Jordan Greenway Needs Out Of Minnesota?

Frank Seravalli of The Daily Faceoff: The Minnesota Wild still want to buy. However, could they dangle Jordan Greenway in a deal to help them ultimately acquire what Minnesota needs? Bill Guerin is all ears.

With Matt Dumba likely staying, Greenway represents a player desperately looking for a fresh start. After 27 points in 62 games last year, the rugged forward has a mere six points in 43 contests this season. The left winger is shooting a mere 3.1% which is way off from his 8.2% average.

There is Sam Lafferty and even a JVR and Jake McCabe.

Also, there is that $3 million AAV over the next two seasons. That does put a wrench in the best-laid plans somewhat. Greenway normally plays with an edge and that has an effect on his game and the opposition. However, this year, his bark and his bite seem long gone.

It is an identity crisis that needs lots of work. Greenway can skate but needs to arrive at the right places at the right time. Teams like Arizona and Buffalo especially would be a good fit. Look at what Lawson Crouse and Tage Thompson have become.

So, There Is Gustav Nyquist

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period: Are the Columbus Blue Jackets ready to finally trade Gustav Nyquist? Teams have been asking and Columbus seems willing to give this a go.

Hey, there is Vladislav Gavrikov from Columbus.

Columbus needs to make a move. Teams want a skilled winger who can provide some scoring punch. He has struggled with the Blue Jackets this year but most players have. Also, he has missed a little over a month of action due to injury.

The reality for those who would trade for Nyquist is this, the winger may not return until the playoffs. His shoulder injury did not require surgery, but about 10-12 weeks mending time. That was the minimum.

Still, teams like Edmonton, Dallas, and Toronto have made contact with the Blue Jackets on the forward. Does he move on trade deadline day? That remains a great question.