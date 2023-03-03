NHL Rumors: Calgary Flames, Montreal Canadiens, and the Ottawa Senators

The Calgary Flames could look at defenseman Joel Edmundson if they look to add, who may be a fit in Tampa

TSN: There are a couple of teams that are interested in Montreal Canadiens defenseman Joel Edmundson but some are scared of his injury history, and he may not get dealt according to Pierre LeBrun. He’s got a year left and returned Thursday night.

NHL Rumors: Winnipeg Jets, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Montreal Canadiens

“One of the teams that, we believe, has talked to Montreal is the Calgary Flames. One of the things about the Flames is that they are in such a tough spot right now with where they are in the standings.

I think this game tonight against the Toronto Maple Leafs is gigantic for them, as they decide whether they want to add. But in terms of Joel Edmundson, he would fit their needs because he’s not a rental. The Flames are not in a position where they can spend big for a short-term solution.”

Andy Strickland: The Tampa Bay Lightning seem to be a perfect fit for Montreal Canadiens defenseman Joel Edmundson.

Flames looking at a multitude of options

David Pagnotta: The Calgary Flames have been going through multiple options which included the idea of trading a top-nine forward or two. Will be an interesting team to keep an eye on.

The Ottawa Senators could still be looking to add

TSN: Chris Johnston said that the Ottawa Senators are still hopeful to be active on deadline day.

NHL Rumors: Dallas Stars, Winnipeg Jets, Ottawa Senators, and a Top 28 Trade Bait Board

As of Thursday Pierre Dorian is still said to be working the phones. He hasn’t necessarily locked in on one priority, I think he wants to survey what’s left.

“We know it’s not a lot left out there to get but in the past, we know that Dorian has been looking for another centre for his team. He’s also told his players that he’s going to try to add and give them the best chance to play meaningful games into March and he’s in that position now.”