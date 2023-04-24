NHL Rumors: Capitals and Canucks – Who’s staying to who could be on the move

From who’s staying to who could be going for the Washington Capitals

Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic: From those who are definitely staying to those who could be on the move for the Washington Capitals this offseason.

Not going anywhere – Nicklas Backstrom, John Carlson, Darcy Kuemper, Alex Ovechkin, Dylan Strome, and Tom Wilson.

Staying put, probably – Nic Dowd, Martin Fehervary, Nick Jensen, Charlie Lindgren, Sonny Milano, T.J. OshieAliaksei Protas, Rasmus Sandin, and Trevor van Riemsdyk.

Staying put, I think – Alexander Alexeyev and Nicolas Aube-Kubel.

Let’s hear what you’ve got – Evgeny Kuznetsov and Anthony Mantha.

The decisions – Connor Brown (pending UFA who missed 78 games with a torn ACL), Carl Hagelin (pending UFA who missed all season with an eye injury and hip surgery), Matt Irwin (hard to see a spot on the blue for the pending UFA), Conor Sheary (he didn’t get re-signed during the season like some other pending UFA, and it feels like he won’t be), and Craig Smith (they’ll likely look for someone younger and cheaper).

From who’s staying to who could be going for the Vancouver Canucks

Harman Dayal and Thomas Drance of The Athletic: From those who are definitely staying to those who could be on the move for the Vancouver Canucks this offseason.

Returning for sure – Elias Pettersson, Quinn Hughes, Andrei Kuzmenko, Thatcher Demko, Filip Hronek, Ilya Mikheyev, Ethan Bear, Vasile Podkolzin, Dakota Joshua, Nils Aman, Sheldon Dries, Jack Studnicka, and Phil Di Giuseppe.

Returning … we think – Oliver Ekman-Larsson, and J.T. Miller

The 50/50 Club – Kyle Burroughs, Vitali Kravtsov, and Collin Delia.

Cap Reallocation Watch – Brock Boeser, Conor Garland, Anthony Beauvillier and Tyler Myers.

LTIR Watch – Tanner Pearson, and Tucker Poolman.

Likely Moving On – Travis Dermott – RFA who is owed a $1.75 million qualifying offer. Maybe they re-sign him at a lower number. Not qualified and moving on most likely.