NHL Rumors: Carolina Hurricanes, Mikko Rantanen, and the New Jersey Devils

The Carolina Hurricanes increase Mikko Rantanen trade efforts with several scenarios

TSN: Chris Johnston notes that the Carolina Hurricanes have increased their efforts to see what the Mikko Rantanen trade market looks like. They’ve been listening for a week or two and have had some talks with Rantanen’s agent. The Hurricanes know now that Rantanen won’t be signing an extension before the deadline.

” … they’ve actually proactively gone out and been reaching out to other teams on Rantanen and so, this is a really fascinating situation for all kinds of reasons, starting with what you mentioned, he’s probably, I think, safe to say the most accomplished player that could move by this deadline.”

NHL Rumors: Kraken, Lightning, Utah, St. Louis and Columbus

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: The Carolina Hurricanes are testing the market for Mikko Rantanen as both a rental player and one where he could be extended. That’s assuming he’ll sign anywhere before free agency opens on July 1st.

Among the teams that are believed to have some level of interest are the Toronto Maple Leafs, Dallas Stars, and Los Angeles Kings. If the Hurricanes retained 50 percent of his salary, Rantanen would have a $2.3 million cap hit. Retaining salary also increases the price. A trade that comes with an extension would also cost more.

There would be some teams that would step up with a big offer if they’re able to get the extension. If the Hurricanes don’t like any of the offers, they can keep and use him on their run for the Cup.

The New Jersey Devils were dealt some serious injury news but that won’t stop them

TSN: The New Jersey Devils were dealt a blow with Jack Hughes being out for the season, they also found out that defenseman Dougie Hamilton is likely out for at least three weeks, but GM Tom Fitzgerald will do his best to do something, according to Darren Dreger.

NHL Rumors: New Jersey Devils, and the Vancouver Canucks

“I think that given the history of Tom Fitzgerald, you have to prepare for almost anything, including kicking tires on Mikko Rantanen. I honestly, I think the New Jersey Devils are going to try and be as active as they can be.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new, and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league.