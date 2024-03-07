NHL Rumors: Carolina Hurricanes, Pittsburgh Penguins, Seattle Kraken and the Edmonton Oilers

The Hurricanes and Penguins working on a Jake Guentzel deal

Hurricanes PR: The Carolina Hurricanes are holding Michael Bunting out of tonight’s game for trade-related reasons.

Elliotte Friedman: Talk is that Bunting will be a part of trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins for Jake Guentzel.

Pierre LeBrun: “Hurricanes have been pushing hard with Pittsburgh on Guentzel. It would make sense that Bunting would be part of that package if Carolina can get a deal with the Penguins across the finish line.”

Pierre LeBrun: “Hearing that the Hurricanes and Penguins are very close to a Guentzel trade. But still some details to work through. Bunting is part of the package. Both teams are playing tonight which also may complicate timing to some degree. But all signs point to Guentzel going to Carolina.”

Term an issue for the Seattle Kraken and Jordan Eberle … and the Edmonton Oilers are watching

Tyler Yaremchuk: Frank Seravalli on the DFO Rundown on Seattle Kraken pending UFA forward Jordan Eberle, and the Edmonton Oilers interest.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Jason Gregor: “(Justin) Shultz. (Jordan) Eberle. What are you hearing?”

Seravalli: “Jordan Eberle. That’s another player that the Oilers are monitoring between now and Friday. I think they would trade to bring him in still, even after the Henrique deal.

Eberle has been going back and forth with the Kraken on a contract. They’re offering I think a two-year deal. I think he’s looking for a third year. My belief is his preference is to stay in Seattle.

But if Seattle doesn’t get a deal done, they vowed to trade him by Friday.