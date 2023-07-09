NHL Rumors: Carolina Hurricanes – Tarasenko, DeAngelo, Pesce, Predators, and Karlsson

NHL Network: David Pagnotta on the Carolina Hurricanes and what they are working on.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Nick Gismondi: “One of the busiest teams this offseason has been the Carolina Hurricanes. So what might we see out of them in terms of next moves?”

Pagnotta: “Well I mean, look, all the stuff with Vladimir Tarasenko and all the belief that he was going to end up there. I could tell you, the Hurricanes certainly thought that was going to happen. They had a press release ready to roll and it kind of fell through and he changed agents. Carolina will still be in the mix and try to make that happen.

But beyond what happens with Tarasenko, they are still very much active on the trade front. Erik Karlsson is a guy they are still very much engaged in and would love to make this happen. But, they have to move out some money and not just have San Jose retain salary.

One of the players they have been in discussions with since just before the draft is Brett Pesce. He’s got one year left on his contract. He has a 15-team trade list as part of his deal.

This is a team that is going to add Tony DeAngelo on July 8th. Once that trade is official, he will be part of that mix officially in Carolina

And after that, they’re stacked on the backend. They made the big Dmitry Orlov signing. They brought in Michael Bunting as you see there up front, but they want to continue to augment their defense.

They can move Brett Pesce out, and there’s a lot of discussions with the Nashville Predators over that possibility. And this may not necessarily be a three-way type deal but the discussions that are out there right now, if they can move Pesce to Nashville, and that deal would likely include a first-round pick, Carolina can then utilize those assets along with their own package to try to make something work for Erik Karlson in San Jose.

He’s willing to go there. He’s ready to sign off his no-movement clause to go to Raleigh. Pittsburgh is also in that mix. But he’s kind of sitting back waiting. And if the Hurricanes can pull this off, it would take as I mentioned, some retention from the San Jose Sharks, anywhere from $3 to $4 million. But these talks are very much continuing and remain ongoing. It’s certainly something to keep tabs on.”