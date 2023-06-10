NHL Rumors: Chicago Blackhawks, and the Colorado Avalanche

The Chicago Blackhawks will spend some money on forwards

Ben Pope: Chicago Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson confirmed that they will look to add forwards to help get them to the salary cap floor.

“We have a number of players moving out up front from last year’s roster that we’ll have to fill their roles. That’s just logically where we’re going to have to put a bit of money.”

Ben Pope: That doesn’t sound like they’ll be bringing pending UFA Jujhar Khaira back.

Some potential trade targets for the Colorado Avalanche

Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now: Finding a second-line center will be one area the Colorado Avalanche will be looking to address this offseason. Some potential trade targets for the Avs.

Pierre-Luc Dubois – Winnipeg Jets – Are the Avs one of the teams on his trade list? Can the Avs afford a long-term deal?

Elias Lindholm – Calgary Flames – One year left at $4.85 million and would be a great fit behind Nathan MacKinnon.

Kevin Hayes – Philadelphia Flyers – Three years at $7,142,857 million per. Was on the wing for most of last season. Health has been an issue in the past. The Flyers would need to retain salary.

Evgeny Kuznetsov – Washington Capitals – Two years at $7.8 million per. He’s looking for a change of scenery after a down year. Avs may want some salary retained.

Nick Schmaltz – Arizona Coyotes – Three years at $5.85 million. Is he a center or winger? He’s been his most productive the past two years on the wing.

Adam Henrique – Anaheim Ducks – One year at $5.825 million. Would be a short-term fix.

William Nylander – Toronto Maple Leafs – One year at $6,962,366. Has moved played the wing and coming off a 40-goal season.

Jack Roslovic – Columbus Blue Jackets – One year at $4 million. Has been inconsistent and is not a solution as a No. 2 center. He’d be more of a ‘fit for our system’ guy.

Brock Boeser – Vancouver Canucks – Two years at $6.65 million. A winger the Avs have looked at him in the past.

Ross Colton – Tampa Bay Lightning – Pending RFA who is owed a $1.25 million qualifying offer. Mostly a winger but has played some center. Acquisition cost won’t be cheap.