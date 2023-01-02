NHL Rumors: The Chicago Blackhawks and the Edmonton Oilers

Could Max Domi remain in Chicago, and could the Oilers look at a Blackhawks defenseman?

Sportsnet: Jeff Marek and Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts on the Chicago Blackhawks and who might be staying now and what defensemen the Edmonton Oilers could target.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Marek: “Speaking of trades as we approach January 1st. The first couple of weeks of January, a lot of teams will have their pro scouting meetings. All the scouts will have their say. The general managers will cobble together all the information and then get to work. We start to hear the rumors, the names, the lists, the deadline and all of it.

One of the more interesting names this time around is Max Domi of the Chicago Blackhawks.

Now in the offseason when he signed that one-year, $3 million deal with the Hawks, many of us suspected it’s probably a deal where he’s going to play with the Hawks and they’ll move him at trade deadline.

But something has happened here. It seemed as if Domi has really found a home in Chicago. The team likes him. The manager, Kyle Davidson, really likes him. Domi really likes playing in Chicago. Seems like a real good hit there.

Now there are ongoing discussions between Domi’s agent Judd Moldaver and Kyle Davidson as to what to do. They’ll talk in the next couple weeks as well. We all thought that Domi was going to get moved at deadline. He might still, but with (Patrick) Kane and (Jonathan) Toews probably moving on at deadline, I don’t think Elliotte this is the done deal we thought it was going to be.”

Friedman: “The other thing I wondered about Chicago is Jake McCabe on the blue line. I wonder if he’s going to be an Edmonton potential target for the second half of the season.”