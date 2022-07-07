NHL Rumors: Chicago Blackhawks, St. Louis Blues, Nashville Predators, and New York Islanders

Blackhawks GM Davidson on their RFAs, goaltending, and trade talk

Ben Pope: Chicago Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson on their pending RFAs: “We’ve talked to a few of them on contracts. The RFA trade market is not the most fruitful market, I would say… Maybe that’s something that will come on the draft floor.”

Charlie Roumeliotis: Blackhawks GM Davidson on their goaltending plan for next year: “I think that’s something we’ll get a much better handle on in the next 24-48 hours, on what direction we’re going to go.”

Ben Pope: GM Davidson said that he’s talked to a lot of teams about trades.

“It’s really distilled down to a few teams the last little while, because they know what they want, so we’ll see if it arises to the level of getting something done.”

Nothing new for Ville Husso

Jeremy Rutherford: There is nothing new to report between the St. Louis Blues and pending UFA goaltender Ville Husso.

Blues to be interested in Zadorov?

Andy Strickland: Calgary Flames pending UFA defenseman Nikita Zadorov isn’t likely to be back if they lose Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk and you can expect the St. Louis Blues to be interested.

Zadorov will be looking for a four-year deal in the mid to upper $4 million.

Predators getting closer to re-signing Forsberg

Joe Smith: Nashville Predators GM David Poile said that they are closer to signing pending UFA Filip Forsberg than they were a few weeks ago when they offered him an eight-year contract.

Forsberg is asking for a no-movement clause.

The Predators’ goal is still to re-sign him and they are working out the details.

The Islanders after two defensemen?

Kevin Kurz: New York Islanders GM Lou Lamoriello said that in a “perfect world” they are looking for an offensive defenseman and defensive defenseman.