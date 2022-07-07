NHL Rumors: The Goalie Market – Jack Campbell, Darcy Kuemper, and Ville Husso

Who could be interested in Jack Campbell?

TSN: Darren Dreger on Jack Campbell and who might be interested.

“It’s interesting to hear Kyle Dubas talk about the ongoing discussions with Jack Campbell’s agent Kurt Overhardt but I think we also have to disect what that means. There’s a difference between having ongoing discussions and having meaningful negotiations. They’re not having meaningful negotiations.

So, to Chris’s point, it is highly likely Campbell hits the open market and the two teams I think are most interested, I’m going to start with the Edmonton Oilers and then I’m looking at the New Jersey Devils.

We know what the needs are of the Edmonton Oilers in goal. I also think that Ken Holland and the Oilers, get some work done with Duncan Keith and others, have the stomach to go five years at $5 million per.

So that’ll matter to Jack Campbell. With the New Jersey Devils, maybe Washington and Detroit, honorable mentions.

On two other pending UFA goalies Darcy Kuemper and Ville Husso

TSN: Pierre LeBrun on pending UFA goalies Darcy Kuemper and Ville Husso.

“You guys have mentioned two of the top four UFA goalies (Jack Campbell and Marc-Andre Fleury), lets finish the carousel out. Where it is right now, Darcy Kuemper, just won a Stanley Cup. Joe Sakic, GM of Colorado just met with Kuemper’s agent, Ben Hankinson, on . No resolution but a sense that the two want to pick up that conversation again.

The Avs want to bring him back. I just don’t know if they’re going to get to a number that will work for Darcy Kuemper.

If he leaves. If he goes to market next week, there is a domino that falls.

What does that mean for the fourth guy in this caousel? Ville Husso. His agent, Todd Diamond, telling me that he’s expected to meet with Blues GM Doug Armstrong over the next couple of days.

I just don’t see how St. Louis can bring him back with Jordan Binnington. So, there’s another name hitting the market.

