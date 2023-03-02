NHL Rumors: Florida Panthers, and the Philadelphia Flyers

The Florida Panthers likely won’t be selling

David Dwork: Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice continues to say he doesn’t expect them to be sellers at the deadline.

Forward Anthony Duclair just returned so that is like adding a 30-goal scorer and Maurice expects Aleksander Barkov and Sam Bennett back on Saturday.

Is Kevin Hayes in the Philadelphia Flyers plans?

Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia: Philadelphia Flyers head coach John Tortorella has played ‘center’ Kevin Hayes on the wing basically since the end of November.

The Flyers are sellers for the third straight season. Hayes when ask if he still fits into their fans.

“I can argue all I want to anyone. I have zero say in it,” Hayes said. “I guess, I’m 30 years old, having a career year, I think that’s a good thing. I’ll argue that it is. I don’t know if they see me as a center here in the long run. I’ve read that they need centers.”

Hayes has 17 goals and 31 assists for 48 points in 60 games. His career best is 55 points and 25 points.

The 31-year-old Hayes carries a $7,142,857 cap hit with three years left on his deal. The Flyers are looking to get younger. His value is high and he should get some interest.

“It’s a fair question,” Fletcher said Tuesday. “It’ll depend on market and opportunity and fit. I’ve expressed to teams, look, we’re open to ideas and we’re willing to listen on lots of different types of scenarios. Without addressing Kevin specifically — because I don’t know if it’s fair to single out names — clearly we’d like to get even younger if we can. If we can do that, then we’re going to try to do that.”

Teams have been more interested in the Flyer expiring contracts.

Hayes said he hasn’t spoken with GM Chuck Fletcher about the possibility of being traded.