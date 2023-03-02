NHL Rumors: Max Domi, Vladislav Gavrikov, Tyler Bertuzzi and a Top 15 NHL Trade Big Board

A second for Max Domi?
Pierre LeBrun: Getting the sense that the Chicago Blackhawks asking price for forward Max Domi is a future second-round pick. A similar price that the Colorado Avalanche get up for Lars Eller.
The LA Kings made a contract extension offer to Vladislav Gavrikov
Jeff Marek: There was some speculation last night that the Los Angeles Kings offered newly acquire Vladislav Gavrikov a contract extension.
It’s believed that he is not interested in having extension talks now.
NHL Trade: Tyler Bertuzzi On The Move To Boston
A few other teams kicked tires on Tyler Bertuzzi
Andy Strickland: The Boston Bruins may not be looking at Tyler Bertuzzi as just a rental for this year.
Among the teams that kicked tires before the trade to the Bruins were the Edmonton Oilers, Dallas Stars, Vegas Golden Knights and Carolina Hurricanes.
Jeff Marek: With the Bruins landing Bertuzzi, wonder what the Dallas Star will be up to next. They have a legit shot this year and have only added Evgenii Dadonov so far.
NHL Rumors: How About Dallas Plus Vegas?
NHL trade deadline big board
Chris Johnston of NorthStar Bets: Updating the NHL trade deadline big board a day before the deadline. Traded picks omitted.
1. James van Riemsdyk – Philadelphia Flyers – Age: 33 – Position: LW
2. John Klingberg – Anaheim Ducks – Age: 30 | Position: RD
4. Brock Boeser – Vancouver Canucks – Age: 25 | Position: RW
5. Max Domi – Chicago Blackhawks – Age: 27 | Position: C/LW
6. Nick Bjugstad – Arizona Coyotes – Age: 30 | Position: C
7. Joel Edmundson – Montreal Canadiens – Age: 29 | Position: LD
8. James Reimer – San Jose Sharks – Age: 34 | Position: G
9. Conor Sheary – Washington Capitals – Age: 30 | Position: LW
10. Filip Zadina – Detroit Red Wings – Age: 23 | Position: RW/LW
11. Dmitry Kulikov – Anaheim Ducks – Age: 30 | Position: LD
12. Vladislav Namestnikov – San Jose Sharks – Age: 30 | Position: LW
13. Sean Monahan – Montreal Canadiens – Age: 28 | Position: C
14. Justin Holl – Toronto Maple Leafs – Age: 31 | Position: RD
15. J.T. Miller – Vancouver Canucks – Age: 29 | Position: C