NHL Rumors: Max Domi, Vladislav Gavrikov, Tyler Bertuzzi and a Top 15 NHL Trade Big Board

A second for Max Domi?

Pierre LeBrun: Getting the sense that the Chicago Blackhawks asking price for forward Max Domi is a future second-round pick. A similar price that the Colorado Avalanche get up for Lars Eller.

The LA Kings made a contract extension offer to Vladislav Gavrikov

Jeff Marek: There was some speculation last night that the Los Angeles Kings offered newly acquire Vladislav Gavrikov a contract extension.

It’s believed that he is not interested in having extension talks now.

NHL Trade: Tyler Bertuzzi On The Move To Boston

A few other teams kicked tires on Tyler Bertuzzi

Andy Strickland: The Boston Bruins may not be looking at Tyler Bertuzzi as just a rental for this year.

Among the teams that kicked tires before the trade to the Bruins were the Edmonton Oilers, Dallas Stars, Vegas Golden Knights and Carolina Hurricanes.

Jeff Marek: With the Bruins landing Bertuzzi, wonder what the Dallas Star will be up to next. They have a legit shot this year and have only added Evgenii Dadonov so far.

NHL Rumors: How About Dallas Plus Vegas?

NHL trade deadline big board

Chris Johnston of NorthStar Bets: Updating the NHL trade deadline big board a day before the deadline. Traded picks omitted.

1. James van Riemsdyk – Philadelphia Flyers – Age: 33 – Position: LW

2. John Klingberg – Anaheim Ducks – Age: 30 | Position: RD

4. Brock Boeser – Vancouver Canucks – Age: 25 | Position: RW

5. Max Domi – Chicago Blackhawks – Age: 27 | Position: C/LW

6. Nick Bjugstad – Arizona Coyotes – Age: 30 | Position: C

7. Joel Edmundson – Montreal Canadiens – Age: 29 | Position: LD

8. James Reimer – San Jose Sharks – Age: 34 | Position: G

9. Conor Sheary – Washington Capitals – Age: 30 | Position: LW

10. Filip Zadina – Detroit Red Wings – Age: 23 | Position: RW/LW

11. Dmitry Kulikov – Anaheim Ducks – Age: 30 | Position: LD

12. Vladislav Namestnikov – San Jose Sharks – Age: 30 | Position: LW

13. Sean Monahan – Montreal Canadiens – Age: 28 | Position: C

14. Justin Holl – Toronto Maple Leafs – Age: 31 | Position: RD

15. J.T. Miller – Vancouver Canucks – Age: 29 | Position: C