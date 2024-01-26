NHL Rumors: Columbus Blue Jackets, Los Angeles Kings, and NHL Expansion

The Columbus Blue Jackets are listening

TSN: Darren Dreger says the Columbus Blue Jackets are listening on a couple of their big-named players, but there are some untouchables.

“Jarmo Kekalainen, the general manager of the Blue Jackets, is willing to listen on a couple of big-name guys like Patrik Laine and Ivan Provorov and there are others. Now obviously, Adam Fantilli is untouchable and there are other young players the Blue Jackets won’t want to move. A number of teams though are also very interested in veteran Boone Jenner, but he’s a heart and soul guy with a terrific contract so it’s highly unlikely that the Blue Jackets consider moving him.”

The Los Angeles Kings are staying the course for now

TSN: The Los Angeles Kings are in a tailspin but the message is they are staying the course for now.

“Todd McLellan isn’t shirking responsibility. Drew Doughty, I mean he pointed to selfishness following the loss to the Buffalo Sabres. Pierre-Luc Dubois, he’s trying to work out of his funk. All of those things have to come together so they can stay the course for now. They’ve got seven of their next eight on the road. Change may have to come through necessity.”

Could the NHL expand by just one team?

TSN: The NHL hasn’t started the expansion process and there isn’t a Board of Governors meeting until June, but Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith put a bit of pressure on the NHL according to Pierre LeBrun. Gary Bettman can easily call a small meeting with some governors to get the ball rolling if he wants.

“I think the other thing that’s important to note is a lot of people are wondering how can you expand to a 33rd team to Utah, it’s not symmetric the league finally got to 32. The reality is the NHL would have no problem going by one team if they had to. As Dregs mentioned several months ago, the next expansion fee could be up to $2 billion. That’s why I think that they would have no problem expanding by just one team if it wants to. But first they have to figure out what’s going to happen with the Arizona Coyotes.”