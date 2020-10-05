NHL Rumors: Columbus Blue Jackets, Vegas Golden Knights, and the Colorado Avalanche

Blue Jackets could be in the market for a veteran backup

Aaron Portzline: If the Columbus Blue Jackets trade one of Joonas Korpisalo or Elvis Merzlikins, they would likely be in the market for a short-term, veteran backup goalie.

Detroit Red Wings UFA Jimmy Howard would be an interesting candidate. He’d like to play one more year and they might be able to sign him around $1.5 to $2 million.

Potential backup target for the Golden Knights

David Pagnotta: There is also some talk that if the Vegas Golden Knights are able to trade Marc-Andre Fleury that doesn’t involve a goalie coming back, Jimmy Howard could be a free agent option.

Avs can afford to be patient with their cap space, have a few players they may be willing move

Adrian Dater of Colorado Hockey Now: It may take towards the end of the week for a deal or two to get done, but talks are ‘fast and furious’ right now.

The Colorado Avalanche have the salary cap room and can afford to wait a bit before making a move or two. Free agency could bring the pieces they are looking for.

Potential goalie free agent targets include Braden Holtby, Jacob Markstrom, Henrik Lundqvist or Anton Khudobin. The trade route is another option with Marc-Andre Fleury, Matt Murray or possibly Tuukka Rask on the trade market.

The Avs might be looking to trade the rights to RFA defenseman Nikita Zadorov. Have heard there haven’t been any contract talks between the Avs and Zadorov.

Tyson Yost’s name isn’t really coming up much in trade talks. His trade value isn’t high, but if moved, could be as part of a package.

The Avs would like to bring Valeri Nichushkin back, but they may have some concern about his arbitration number. He signed last year for $850,000 and could be looking for upwards of $3 million a season.

If the Avalanche are in on Taylor Hall or Mike Hoffman, Nichushkin won’t be back.

GM Joe Sake has said he’s happy with their goaltending tandem of Philipp Grubauer and Pavel Francouz, but believes they’d upgrade in an instant. If they brought in someone, either Grubauer or Francouz would be moved out.