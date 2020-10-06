NHL News and Rumors: Connor McDavid, Matt Niskanen, RFAs, Buffalo Sabres, and Top Offer Sheet Candidates

Connor McDavid tests positive for COVID-19

“Earlier today, Oilers captain Connor McDavid underwent medical testing that revealed a positive result for the COVID-19 virus. Since that time, he has been in voluntary self-quarantine at his home. He will continue to be monitored and will follow all associated health protocols. He is feeling well and is experiencing mild symptoms.”

Niskanen felt the time was right to retire

Sam Carchidi: Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Matt Niskanen told GM Chuck Fletcher that it just felt like the right time to retire.

Being away from his family in the bubble during the postseason for so long and all the uncertainty about next season played into his decision. His decision didn’t have anything to do with health.

The number of players that may not get qualifying offers could be higher than normal

Brian Lawton: “In speaking with agents over the past 24 hrs 2 things stand out. A lot of anxiety on the potential # of players that WON’T get QO’s before 5 pm deadline Wednesday”

Sabres start talks with one RFA but not another

David Pagnotta: The Buffalo Sabres are having ongoing contract talks with pending restricted free agent forward Victor Olofsson.

To date, they haven’t started formal talks with Sam Reinhart.

Top 10 players could be offer sheet targets this offseason

Offer sheet compensation chart from Cap Friendly

James Mirtle and Dom Luszczyszyn of The Athletic: Looking at the top 10 players that could receive offer sheets and what the contract could look like.

1. Anthony Cirelli: $7.25 million for five years

2. Ryan Pulock: $6.54 million for five years

3. Devon Toews: $5 million for five years

4. Ilya Mikheyev: $3.2 million for three years

5. Erik Cernak: $4.36 million for four years

6. Roope Hintz: $4.36 million for three years

7. Mathew Barzal: $9.09 million for six years

8. Vince Dunn: $4.36 million times for years

9. Mikhail Sergachev: $7.28 million for six years

10. Travis Dermott: $2.5 million for two years