NHL Trade: Buffalo Sabres Trade JJ Peterka to the Utah Mammoth

The Buffalo Sabres have traded forward JJ Peterka to the Utah Mammoth for defenseman Michael Kesselring and forward Josh Doan.

The Mammoth sign pending RFA Peterka to a five-year contract worth $38.5 million, a $7.7 million cap hit.

NHL Trade: Edmonton Oilers Trade Evander Kane to Vancouver Canucks

Thoughts from the media

Cole Bagley: “This Peterka deal is more wizardry by Bill Armstrong. He just acquired a 23 year old scoring winger (68 last season) for Josh Doan (19 points) & Michael Kesselring (29 points). Utah is deep defensively & just got the young offensive upgrade they needed without giving up a pick.”

Dobber Hockey: “JJ Peterka is a step away from stardom. Potential through the roof.

The Sabres get back massive size (6-5) for the second pairing in Kesselring a RHD. And a character guy and middle-six winger in Josh Doan.

I’m starting to wrap my head around the logic. Scoring within the system won’t be a problem. But size and character address needs. And maybe they didn’t want to pay Peterka that much. Still…it’s JJ frickin Peterka!”

Thomas Drance: “Obviously this is a home run for Utah, but I like this for Buffalo. Kesselring is nasty, has real top-four (maybe higher) upside. Doan is a dog. Buffalo is worse tonight than they were, but given the circumstances, they’ve emerged with 2 good complete players with real upside.”

Belle Fraser: “Mammoth fans — I know it is hard seeing players you like get traded but this is a strong move for Utah. Giving two (more so depth) guys for a top-six scoring forward who is 23 and not even close to his full potential with Peterka is big. No prospects, no picks given. Plus, a fair extension in place.”

Mike Harrington: “Byram deal, whenever that comes, has to be for a top-6 forward if you’re dealing Peterka for that return. But I realize this is the #Sabres we’re talking about too.”

JFresh: “Too broad a range of potential outcomes for Peterka to confidently judge here… Kesselring looks to be a solid #4 in the NHL and size + skating + RD is generally pricey. Doan looks like a good third liner. Peterka could be anything from Jakub Vrana to Jordan Kyrou to Phil Kessel”

NHL Rumors: Nikolaj Ehlers Impacts Plus The Pittsburgh Penguins

Josh Doan, acquired by BUF, is a young two-way winger with a high motor and promising passing skills who put up very strong underlying numbers (but few goals) in a fourth line role with Utah last season. #LetsGoBuffalo pic.twitter.com/rceIboCKM0 — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) June 26, 2025

NHL Rumors: New York Rangers, and Overrpriced Contracts That Can Be Traded

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new, and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram.