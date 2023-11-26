NHL Rumors: Corey Perry, and Patrick Kane

The latest on Corey Perry

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on the latest on Chicago Blackhawks forward Corey Perry.

“Ron, thank you. First, today’s slight clarity involving the situation with Corey Perry in the Chicago Blackhawks. The team’s General Manager Kyle Davidson said today that he will remain absent from the team for the foreseeable future and that it was the organization’s decision to do so.

Davidson asked if it was trade related, responded that ruling out anything at this time would be irresponsible. The Blackhawks have not placed Perry on waivers whether regular kind or to terminate his contract.

Then later in the afternoon, the players agent Pat Morris released a statement saying that Perry had stepped away from the team to attend to personal matters and privacy is appreciated. At this time. Hopefully, everybody is okay. And we will see how this situation continues to develop.

A Patrick Kane decision could come early this week

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on the latest on unrestricted free agent forward Patrick and how a decision could be made early this week.

“Okay, elsewhere, Patrick Kane. I think we’re going to have an idea early this week where he’s leaning and what he’s going to do. Kane, to his credit has made this very challenging, tougher than an escape room to figure out where he’s going.

It is, a lot of us has speculated Florida. There’s no question about that, but I believe another team and he’s collected a lot of information about what is Detroit. However, I wouldn’t want to hazard a guess or say anything with 100%. But I do believe he’s down to a couple of teams. And I think we’re going to know, early this upcoming week.”