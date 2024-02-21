NHL Rumors: Could Jake Guentzel Remain With The Pittsburgh Penguins?

Being Part of a Rebuild is the Biggest Concern for Jake Guentzel at the Moment

Dave Pagnotta of The Fourth Period joined Sirius XM NHL Network Radio Power Play Segment with Steve Kouleas and Martin Biron, and when asked about what a contract extension could look like for Jake Guentzel and the Penguins, but as Pagnotta stated, the direction of the team will determine if he stays or not.

** NHLRumors.com Transcription

Martin Biron: “Is $8 million a year too much for Jake Guentzel, who will be 30 when the season starts next year? If you go six years, $8 million a year, $48 million, is it overpaying for Jake Guentzel, anybody that wants to trade and maybe extend them, or is it about right?”

Dave Pagnotta: “You probably looking at more than that. Yeah, you’re likely looking more north of $8 million for this player. His biggest question mark is whether he is more geared towards the longevity of competitiveness with the Penguins.

Okay, we get it that Sid and Gino have two-three years left on their deals with Letang as well, and we’ve got Karlsson with a couple more. But after you know those, those three hang them up if they do not sign another deal; where does that leave the Penguins?

Are they going to remain competitive? And I think that’s the primary position for Guentzel and his camp: How long can we remain competitive? He wants to keep competing for a championship as often as he can. So, to sign an eight-year extension in Pittsburgh, that’s probably $8.5 to $9 million per.

I mean, that’s what you’re probably looking at to stay there. But does he want to do that and be in a position where in three years, in the final five years of his deal, it’s basically rebuild mode?

I don’t get the sense that he wants to do that. So that’s part of the whole decision process, and at the same time, he can get a seven-year extension. Or, excuse me, a seven-year deal as a UFA on the open market on likely a top-tier contender, so that’s what he’s kind of weighing out.

He’d love to stay in Pittsburgh and, you know, continue to play with Sid and the rest of the guys. But after those guys’ playing days are done, what happens then? That’s the biggest concern, I think, from Guentzel and his side.”