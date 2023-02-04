Looking At What Players Islanders Could Add If They Go All In

Stefan Rosner of NYI Hockey Now: Rosner writes if general manager Lou Lamoriello is serious about going all-in this season, he must add another top-six forward to his group.

With $11.381 million in projected deadline cap space after the Bo Horvat trade, there is no doubt the Islanders have the room to do it. The question remains do they have the picks and prospects in their system required to give up for such players?

Here are a few names the Islanders could also add to their top-six forward group.

NHL Rumors: New York Islanders Aim To Re-Sign Bo Horvat

Timo Meier is the next player that could be off the board. For what the Sharks want for him, the Islanders really do not have that to offer right now as their 2023 or 2024 first-round NHL Draft picks belong to the Canucks as part of the Horvat trade. As Rosner writes expect the unexpected when it comes to Lamoriello.

Vladimir Tarasenko continues to be linked to the Islanders. Tarasenko has a no-trade clause but has not officially rescinded his trade request from last season. Jeremy Rutherford of the Athletic shared that the Islanders were one of 10 teams on Tarasenko’s list as to where he would waive his rights to go to, along with the Rangers.

Rutherford believes the package for Tarasenko could involve a first or second-round pick. The Blues could retain some of his $7.5 million salary.

NHL Rumors: New York Islanders, Buffalo Sabres, and a Top 30 trade watch list

Troy Terry is a name that is not talked about. Like Meier, Terry is a restricted free agent, who has 42 points in 50 games with the Anaheim Ducks this season. This defensive-minded forward has a cheap cap hit of $1.45 million that will likely cost the Islanders a player like Samuel Bolduc, Ruslan Iskhakov, and a few picks if not more.

The final name Rosner mentions is Patrik Laine. Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek stated he would be a great fit for the Islanders.

Laine is a pure goal scorer, something the Islanders desperately need. He just signed a four-year extension with the Blue Jackets this past offseason that carries an annual average value of $8.7 million.

With Columbus struggling this year, general manager Jarmo Kekäläinen will want to see what next season brings, especially with the talent they will add at the 2023 NHL Draft to go along with Johnny Gaudreau and Laine.

Rosner writes while the Blue Jackets may not want to part with Laine, he does fill a need.