NHL Rumors: New York Islanders, Buffalo Sabres, and a Top 30 trade watch list

Could the New York Islanders land another big fish?

Stefen Rosner: If the New York Islanders are not done adding to their offense, they should look at wingers Vladimir Tarasenko and Timo Meier. Both those players will have many teams interested.

Tarasenko does a no-trade clause and if remembering correctly, the Islanders were a team he’d consider going to.

The Buffalo Sabres checked in on Timo Meier

Lance Lysowski: A source said that Buffalo Sabres GM Kevyn Adams was doing his due diligence when talking the San Jose Sharks about forward Timo Meier. He was just checking in to see what the cost would be and as of late last weekend, there was nothing serious.

Top 30 players who could be traded

The Fourth Period: Updated trade watch list and the teams that are reportedly linked to them.

1. Timo Meier – LW/RW – San Jose Sharks

Teams reportedly linked: NY Rangers, New Jersey, Philadelphia, Winnipeg, Buffalo, Montreal, Detroit

2. Patrick Kane – RW – Chicago Blackhawks

Teams reportedly linked: NY Rangers, Dallas, Colorado, Toronto, Edmonton, NY Islanders, Boston

3. Jakob Chychrun – LD – Arizona Coyotes

Teams reportedly linked to Los Angeles, Florida, Edmonton, Anaheim, St. Louis, Toronto, Ottawa, Pittsburgh

4. Jonathan Toews – C – Chicago Blackhawks

Teams reportedly linked: Boston, Colorado, Winnipeg, Carolina

5. Ryan O’Reilly – C – St. Louis Blues

Teams reportedly linked: Toronto, Carolina, NY Rangers, Seattle, Vegas

6. Vladislav Gavrikov – LD – Columbus Blue Jackets

Teams reportedly linked: Los Angeles, Edmonton, Toronto, Minnesota, Boston, Ottawa

7. Vladimir Tarasenko – RW – St. Louis Blues

Teams reportedly linked: NY Islanders, New Jersey, NY Rangers, Carolina

8. John Klingberg – RD – Anaheim Ducks

Teams reportedly linked: Seattle, Edmonton

9. Matt Dumba – RD – Minnesota Wild

Teams reportedly linked: Edmonton, Ottawa

10. Brock Boeser – RW – Vancouver Canucks

Teams reportedly linked: Minnesota, New Jersey, Montreal, Philadelphia, NY Islanders, Washington

11. James van Riemsdyk – LW – Philadelphia Flyers

Teams reportedly linked: Calgary, Dallas

12. Ivan Barbashev – LW – St. Louis Blues

Teams reportedly linked: Toronto, Edmonton, Tampa Bay, Calgary, Vegas, NY Islanders

13. Shayne Gostisbehere – RD – Arizona Coyotes

Teams reportedly linked: Edmonton, Florida

14. Jake McCabe – LD – Chicago Blackhawks

Teams reportedly linked: Edmonton, Los Angeles, Toronto

15. Gustav Nyquist – RW/LW – Columbus Blue Jackets

Teams reportedly linked: Dallas, Carolina

16. Kevin Hayes – C – Philadelphia Flyers

Teams reportedly linked: Colorado, Carolina

17. Cam Talbot – G – Ottawa Senators

Teams reportedly linked: Los Angeles, Pittsburgh

18. Max Domi – C/LW – Chicago Blackhawks

Teams reportedly linked: NY Rangers, Toronto, Dallas, New Jersey, Edmonton, Winnipeg

19. Joel Edmundson – LD – Montreal Canadiens

Teams reportedly linked: Edmonton, Carolina

20. Luke Schenn – RD – Vancouver Canucks

Teams reportedly linked: Tampa Bay, Toronto, Edmonton, Minnesota

21. Sean Monahan – C – Montreal Canadiens

Teams reportedly linked: Colorado

22. Mattias Ekholm – LD – Nashville Predators

Teams reportedly linked: Edmonton, Los Angeles, Ottawa

23. Dmitry Kulikov – LD/RD – Anaheim Ducks

24. Nick Ritchie – LW – Arizona Coyotes

Teams reportedly linked: Calgary, Tampa Bay, Winnipeg

25. Tyler Bertuzzi – LW – Detroit Red Wings

Teams reportedly linked: Dallas, Toronto, Calgary

26. Conor Garland – RW/LW – Vancouver Canucks

27. Ivan Provorov – LD – Philadelphia Flyers

Teams reportedly linked: Los Angeles, Vancouver, Edmonton

28. Sean Walker/Matt Roy – RD – Los Angeles Kings

Teams reportedly linked: Ottawa

29. Adam Henrique – C/LW – Anaheim Ducks

30. Erik Karlsson – RD – San Jose Sharks

Teams reportedly linked: Edmonton