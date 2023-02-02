NHL Rumors: New York Islanders, Buffalo Sabres, and a Top 30 trade watch list

Could the New York Islanders land another big fish?
Stefen Rosner: If the New York Islanders are not done adding to their offense, they should look at wingers Vladimir Tarasenko and Timo Meier. Both those players will have many teams interested.
Tarasenko does a no-trade clause and if remembering correctly, the Islanders were a team he’d consider going to.
The Buffalo Sabres checked in on Timo Meier
Lance Lysowski: A source said that Buffalo Sabres GM Kevyn Adams was doing his due diligence when talking the San Jose Sharks about forward Timo Meier. He was just checking in to see what the cost would be and as of late last weekend, there was nothing serious.
Top 30 players who could be traded
The Fourth Period: Updated trade watch list and the teams that are reportedly linked to them.
1. Timo Meier – LW/RW – San Jose Sharks
Teams reportedly linked: NY Rangers, New Jersey, Philadelphia, Winnipeg, Buffalo, Montreal, Detroit
2. Patrick Kane – RW – Chicago Blackhawks
Teams reportedly linked: NY Rangers, Dallas, Colorado, Toronto, Edmonton, NY Islanders, Boston
3. Jakob Chychrun – LD – Arizona Coyotes
Teams reportedly linked to Los Angeles, Florida, Edmonton, Anaheim, St. Louis, Toronto, Ottawa, Pittsburgh
4. Jonathan Toews – C – Chicago Blackhawks
Teams reportedly linked: Boston, Colorado, Winnipeg, Carolina
5. Ryan O’Reilly – C – St. Louis Blues
Teams reportedly linked: Toronto, Carolina, NY Rangers, Seattle, Vegas
6. Vladislav Gavrikov – LD – Columbus Blue Jackets
Teams reportedly linked: Los Angeles, Edmonton, Toronto, Minnesota, Boston, Ottawa
7. Vladimir Tarasenko – RW – St. Louis Blues
Teams reportedly linked: NY Islanders, New Jersey, NY Rangers, Carolina
8. John Klingberg – RD – Anaheim Ducks
Teams reportedly linked: Seattle, Edmonton
9. Matt Dumba – RD – Minnesota Wild
Teams reportedly linked: Edmonton, Ottawa
10. Brock Boeser – RW – Vancouver Canucks
Teams reportedly linked: Minnesota, New Jersey, Montreal, Philadelphia, NY Islanders, Washington
11. James van Riemsdyk – LW – Philadelphia Flyers
Teams reportedly linked: Calgary, Dallas
12. Ivan Barbashev – LW – St. Louis Blues
Teams reportedly linked: Toronto, Edmonton, Tampa Bay, Calgary, Vegas, NY Islanders
13. Shayne Gostisbehere – RD – Arizona Coyotes
Teams reportedly linked: Edmonton, Florida
14. Jake McCabe – LD – Chicago Blackhawks
Teams reportedly linked: Edmonton, Los Angeles, Toronto
15. Gustav Nyquist – RW/LW – Columbus Blue Jackets
Teams reportedly linked: Dallas, Carolina
16. Kevin Hayes – C – Philadelphia Flyers
Teams reportedly linked: Colorado, Carolina
17. Cam Talbot – G – Ottawa Senators
Teams reportedly linked: Los Angeles, Pittsburgh
18. Max Domi – C/LW – Chicago Blackhawks
Teams reportedly linked: NY Rangers, Toronto, Dallas, New Jersey, Edmonton, Winnipeg
19. Joel Edmundson – LD – Montreal Canadiens
Teams reportedly linked: Edmonton, Carolina
20. Luke Schenn – RD – Vancouver Canucks
Teams reportedly linked: Tampa Bay, Toronto, Edmonton, Minnesota
21. Sean Monahan – C – Montreal Canadiens
Teams reportedly linked: Colorado
22. Mattias Ekholm – LD – Nashville Predators
Teams reportedly linked: Edmonton, Los Angeles, Ottawa
23. Dmitry Kulikov – LD/RD – Anaheim Ducks
24. Nick Ritchie – LW – Arizona Coyotes
Teams reportedly linked: Calgary, Tampa Bay, Winnipeg
25. Tyler Bertuzzi – LW – Detroit Red Wings
Teams reportedly linked: Dallas, Toronto, Calgary
26. Conor Garland – RW/LW – Vancouver Canucks
27. Ivan Provorov – LD – Philadelphia Flyers
Teams reportedly linked: Los Angeles, Vancouver, Edmonton
28. Sean Walker/Matt Roy – RD – Los Angeles Kings
Teams reportedly linked: Ottawa
29. Adam Henrique – C/LW – Anaheim Ducks
30. Erik Karlsson – RD – San Jose Sharks
Teams reportedly linked: Edmonton