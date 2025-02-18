NHL Rumors: Detroit Red Wings, and Six Potential Trades and the Returns

Ansar Khan of MLive: The Detroit Red Wings likely won’t be sellers come deadline day and they may be looking to make a ‘hockey trade.’

They could explore the idea of trading forward Vladimir Tarasenko if they can. He hasn’t really worked out in Detroit and his name has been in the rumor mill lately. He has a year left at $4.75 million and the Red Wings might have to retain salary. Elliotte Friedman wondered if the Florida Panthers would be interested.

Tarasenko could be a buyout candidate if he’s not moved. He’d carry a $1.583 million cap hit for two years on a buyout.

NHL Rumors: Brad Marchand And Sidney Crosby Talk

Six potential trades and the return

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff: Playing matchmaker on some potential players who could be on the move ahead of the March 7th NHL trade deadline.

To the Washington Capitals: Scott Laughton

To the Philadelphia Flyers: 2026 1st Round Pick

The Capitals might be looking for an upgrade at the 3C over Lars Eller. The Flyers have three 2025 firsts, so they should look to acquire a pick in the deeper 2026 class.

To the Winnipeg Jets: Brock Nelson

To the New York Islanders: 2025 1st Round Pick, Rasmus Kupari, 2026 3rd Round Pick (50% Retained)

The Jets could use a second-line center. Linked to Laughton as well.

To the Dallas Stars: Rasmus Ristolainen

To the Philadelphia Flyers: Lian Bichsel

One year left on Ristolainen’s deal and would fill the need on the right side of the Stars’ blue line. The Stars have Miro Heiskanen, Esa Lindell and Thomas Harley on left side already.

To the Edmonton Oilers: Michael McCarron

To the Nashville Predators: 2026 2nd Round Pick

McCarron would bring size down the middle to their fourth line, a slot they’ve been looking to upgrade.

To the New Jersey Devils: Kyle Palmieri

To the New York Islanders: 2025 EDM 2nd Round Pick, 2025 VGK 3rd Round Pick

A return to the Devils, who are looking for some secondary scoring.

NHL Rumors: Brock Nelson and Kyle Palmieri Musings

To the Toronto Maple Leafs: Jake Evans

To the Montréal Canadiens: 2025 FLA 2nd Round Pick, Roni Hirvonen

Evans is defensively responsible and has scored 16 goals this season. He’s from Toronto and they could re-sign him.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league.