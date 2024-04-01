NHL Rumors: Detroit Red Wings, and the St. Louis Blues

Could there be a coaching change this offseason in Detroit?

Bob Duff of the Detroit Hockey Now: A source is saying Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman could be thinking about a change behind the bench for next season. If the Red Wings continue to fall and miss the playoffs, there could be a coaching change.

Craig Berube could be the top candidate at the moment.

It’s Derek Lalonde’s second year behind the bench. He’s on a three-year deal.

Another source said that Yzerman gave it to the players and coaches because of their play of late.

Yzerman usually keeps things tight to the chest and not much gets out.

The Ottawa Senators and New Jersey Devils will be looking for a coach this offseason, and it’s possible that the Buffalo Sabres could move on from Don Granato.

The St. Louis Blues could be looking to retool this offseason

Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic: St. Louis Blues GM Doug Armstrong tried to shake up the roster last offseason and will likely have more success his offseason. After likely missing the playoffs this year, they’ll look to retool and will likely have a focus on who they move out and not what they add. They may not be a cap team next year.

Don’t think that forwards Sammy Blais and Kasperi Kapanen will be back, and maybe defenseman Marco Scandella. Depending on if the Blues move a defenseman or two, they may look at bringing Scandella back on a cheap deal.

Don’t see the Blues wanting to tie up their future salary cap for five or six years with a buyout of a defenseman. It doesn’t make sense to have Torey Krug on the books for six years to save $7 million in total. He’s got three years left and $21 million.

Could see the Blues attaching an asset like a prospect or draft pick to move out Krug.

If the Blues want to remain competitive while they retool, they’ll keep goaltender Jordan Binnington. If they want to be more patient (a slower retool/rebuild) they could get a nice return for him.

If Jake Neighbours scores 25 goals next season, could see him getting something in the $4 -$5 million range on an extension.