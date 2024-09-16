NHL Rumors: Detroit Red Wings Continue To Grind Away with Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond on Long Term Extensions

Detroit’s Plan for Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond Still Remains Long-Term Contracts

Dave Pagnotta of the Fourth Period joined Mick Kern and Dennis Bernstein on Sirius XM NHL Network Radio and was asked about the Detroit Red Wings and their restricted free agents, Mortiz Seider and Lucas Raymond, where things stand, and the pressure on Detroit to make the playoffs.

NHLRumors.com Transcriptions

Dennis Bernstein: “Dave, my question is, we had Kevin Allen on yesterday, we talked about the Detroit Red Wings and this pressure to make the playoffs because it’s been, what eight seasons? They have probably more pressure Dave on deals for Seider and Raymond, like, what do you hear on both those guys fronts?”

Dave Pagnotta: “Yeah, I mean, first of all, you’re right. I mean, you got to think that now, being ridiculously close to making the playoffs last season, you’ve got to think that they’re ready and need to make that next step this year.

First of all, on both sides, Seider and Raymond and then the Red Wings, they’re focused, and they have been focused the last month or so towards long term, so they don’t want to bridge any of this. They want to get to a long-term extension. You’re probably looking at the full term of eight years.

But from the player side of things, they want fair market value. They don’t want to take less on a longer term just because they’re going to sign for seven to eight years. They want to get what they feel is going to be the fair market for not just now, but five years from now, six years from now and so on, because with the cap continuing to go up, and all the revenues that are going to get generated, and I’ve been beating this drum for a while, boys, that expansion is happening, and now the League is a lot more open and willing to acknowledge it, because it is coming, like revenues and everything, and Canadian broadcast, TV broadcast rights that get changed up in a couple years, like the money just continues to project upwards.

And that’s what for negotiations, that’s what’s factoring in for those conversations involving Seider and Raymond and and Detroit. So they continue to grind away at it as of yesterday (Thursday) unless something’s happened today (Friday); I haven’t checked in, to be honest, because I’ve gotten the same response from all three sides all week.

It’s been still talking, still grinding, still trying to make it happen. But conversations are ongoing. They’re fluid. Nobody’s closed the door on anybody they want to get something done for camp. It’s next Wednesday when things open up. So I guess you still have time, and anything can change. But the focus is long-term. They’re just not there yet.

But some of the other guys are also RFAs. I mean, there are still crickets in some of the negotiations. I know Cole Perfetti said all the good and right things the other day, and he wants to stay there. He wants to be there long term. But Winnipeg hasn’t really shifted outside of a short-term deal, and they haven’t really had any significant, substantial conversations going into again, up to yesterday. So everyone’s playing the game right now.”