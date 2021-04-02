NHL Rumors: Devils, Flyers, Canadiens, Stars, Sabres and Leafs

Quick hits involving Palmieri, Gostisbehere, Lehkonen, Stars goaltending, Sabres UFAs and Amirov

Tom Gulitti of NHL.com: New Jersey Devils forward Kyle Palmieri is on a little goal run of late and improving his trade stock. The New York Islanders and the Boston Bruins are two teams looking for some scoring help.

With the Philadelphia Flyers removing defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere from their roster after he cleared waivers, they gained some salary cap space that may allow them to add a player at the trade deadline. With Gostisbehere being on the taxi squad or in AHL and not requiring waivers for 30 days, he may hold a bit more trade appeal.

Montreal Canadiens forward Artturi Lehkonen has had his name come up in the rumor mill of late. He’s a pending RFA and is trying to block out the rumors.

“It’s part of the business,” Lehkonen said Wednesday. “It’s part of hockey and I’m just focusing on every time I get on the ice (that) I do the best I can and try to help the team.”

Dallas Stars goaltender Ben Bishop is getting closer to returning to the lineup. Things will get crowded in the crease with Anton Khudobin and Jake Oettinger already there. GM Jim Nill told the Dallas Morning News that they’ll address in the offseason and not at the deadline.

“That’s going to be more of a summer situation,” Nill said. “We’ll monitor that as we go forward. I wouldn’t say that goaltending is something we’re thinking we’re going to do something at the deadline right now.”

Buffalo Sabres pending UFAs that could dealt at the deadline include Taylor Hall, Tobias Rieder, Riley Sheahan, Brandon Montour, Matt Irwin, Carter Hutton and Linus Ullmark.

“The veterans know that when you’re in the situation we are there may be guys on the move and we’ll see where it goes in the next couple of weeks,” Adams said.

Mike Harrington: If Buffalo Sabres GM Kevyn Adams is holding out to get a first-round pick for Taylor Hall, “he’s dreaming.” Now is the time to cut bait.

Dylan Griffing: Hockey Pravda reporting that when Rodion Amirov’s season is over, he’ll be signing with the Toronto Maple Leafs.