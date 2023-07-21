NHL Rumors: Devils Still Have Items to Address This Offseason

The New Jersey Devils have been one of the more interesting teams over the last couple of off-seasons. Last year we had the summer of Pierre Dorin, this year it has been the summer of Tom Fitzgerald.

As stated on NHLRumors.com prior to the season ending and the offseason beginning, the Devils general manager was going to have a busier offseason than most expected. And he is still not done yet. Fitzgerald is always looking to upgrade his team. Not to mention there are still some housekeeping items that still need to be addressed.

James Nichols of New Jersey Hockey Now: Nichols looks at the remaining three questions facing the New Jersey Devils this offseason. Of course, the Devils goaltending will take priority, but there are other items general manager Tom Fitzgerald can address including defenceman Kevin Bahl.

Bahl is a restricted free agent and the Devils qualified him at $787,5000 earlier this summer, but he has yet to sign it. According to Nicols, Bahl and his camp feel he is worth more than that. There was a 5 pm set for last Saturday and it came and went without Bahl signing his extension. Fitzgerald has time to work on a new deal for Bahl because he does not have arbitration rights.

James Nichols of New Jersey Hockey Now: The Devils have the ability to extend Dawson Mercer early, now that July 1st has passed. New Jersey extended Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier in the final years of their entry-level contracts, but that did not happen until October. So there is time for Fitzgerald to get it done.

Contract talks have yet to begin, but the Devils want to lock him up long-term. Mercer’s camp knows it. Fitzgerald had a couple of priorities before Mercer but wants to get it done sooner rather than later. If you look around the league a couple of comparables are Matt Boldy (7x $7 million) and Cole Caufield (8x$8.75 million).

Mercer will fall somewhere in that range and it will be inside the salary hierarchy Fitzgerald wants and like the rest of the deals will look like a steal when the cap goes up.