NHL Rumors: New Jersey Devils and Connor Hellebuyck

Are the Devils Comfortable With Their Goaltending Tandem?

James Nichols of New Jersey Hockey Now: Nichols writes the summer of Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald has been a good one. He continues to improve the hockey club. However, there is still an area of concern that has not been addressed.

NHL Rumors: Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald Has A Busy Off-season Ahead

As Nichols writes the Devils continued to be linked to goaltenders Connor Hellebuyck, John Gibson, Linus Ullmark, Jeremy Swayman, and Logan Thompson. Having that true number one would put the Devils over the edge as a top contender.

Entering the season the Devils deploy Akira Schmid and Vitek Vanecek, both of whom played really well last season. Again the Devils goaltending was exposed in the playoffs, which is why many are not sold on Fitzgerald’s words that he has faith in his current tandem. If the Devils want to take the next step they need to solidify that position.

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: Friedman appeared on NHL Network and stated that Devils have called about Gibson and Hellebuyck and a few others.

Ryan Novozinsky of NJ Advance Media for NJ.com: Novozinsky writes the Devils have a couple of options when it comes to their goaltender position. They can make a big splash with Hellebuyck or Gibson.

The Devils could also play it safe and get a veteran backup goalie to pair with Vanecek as they want Schmid to get more playing time down in the AHL. Names like Martin Jones and Jaroslav Halak come to mind.

Is there a Resolution in Sight For Connor Hellebuyck

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: Friedman appeared on NHL Network and stated that there is a belief Connor Hellebuyck could start the 2023-24 season with the Winnipeg Jets.

NHL Rumors: Winnipeg Jets, and the Montreal Canadiens

As Friedman notes the Jets do not want to go into a rebuild considering what they got back in the Pierre-Luc Dubois trade. So going backwards for the Jets is not an option as they look to make the playoffs. And we know Hellebuyck does not want to sign with them long-term if the Jets are going through a rebuild.

“It’s not just about trading Hellebuyck, it’s about do they have an adequate replacement for him.”

And while some teams may trade for him knowing it is just for one year, others will want to have clarity on what an extension will look like before trading for him.

As Friedman notes nobody will be surprised he will get paid, but he wants to be in a situation where he can win. And if he goes to go to a specific team similar to Alex DeBrincat and Detroit, then a deal will get done sooner rather than later.