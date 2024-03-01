NHL Rumors: Ducks, Rangers, Blue Jackets, Canucks, Wild, Predators and Coyotes

Ducks GM watching the Rangers-Blue Jackets

Vince Z. Mercogliano: Among the ‘scouts’ attending last night’s New York Rangers-Columbus Blue Jackets game was Anaheim Ducks GM Pat Verbeek.

The Vancouver Canucks are eyeing a Minnesota Wild forward

Frank Seravalli: The Vancouver Canucks are keeping an eye on Minnesota Wild forward Brandon Duhaime. The Wild may not be looking to move players but he might interest the Canucks if they do start selling.

Is it all a smoke screen with Juuse Saros?

Michael Gallegher: Believe that a lot of Juuse Saros and playoffs talk “is all a smoke screen.”

If the New Jersey Devils were offering the Nashville Predators a trade package centered around Dawson Mercer, it’s something that GM Barry Trotz wouldn’t walk away from just of the chance of being knocked out of the playoffs in the first-round this year.

The same could be said if it were involving the Los Angeles Kings and either Quinton Byfield or Alex Turcotte.

“When Trotz took the job, he said one of his top priorities was finding a top-of-the-lineup scorer bc he could find third and fourth liners all day. I’m just not buying that he’s willing to pay a goalie $8M+ per season well into his 30s at the expense of possibly adding an offensive difference-maker”

Any Arizona Coyotes UFAs are available

Daily Faceoff: Tyler Yaremchuk and Frank Seravalli on the Arizona Coyotes.

Yaremchuk: “We got a question earlier about Matt Dumba and his availability in Arizona. Obviously, the ‘Yotes, every one of their defensemen is either a pending UFA or a pending RFA. Is Dumba, could he be available and maybe what else could the Yotes get up to ahead of the deadline?

Servalli: “Readily available. The Yotes are dumping all of their pending you UFAs Matt Dumba, Jason Zucker. If you really want to squint and go after a Josh Brown.

Whatever gets you excited, it’s available in the desert. They are not keeping any of their UFAs.”