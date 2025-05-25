NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers

McDavid is extending in Edmonton. Who do the Florida Panthers keep?

Dave Pagnotta of the Fourth Period was on Sirius XM NHL Network Radio on Wednesday’s Power Play with Steve Kouleas and Martin Biron. Pagnotta was asked about Connor McDavid and his extension, along with what the Florida Panthers will do with Brad Marchand, Sam Bennett, and Aaron Ekblad.

NHLRumors.com Transcriptions

NHL Rumors: Connor McDavid Will Sign His New Deal in Edmonton Next Summer

Steve Kouleas: “However, with Florida, there’s (Sam) Bennett (Aaron) Ekblad and (Brad) Marchand. In Edmonton (Connor) McDavid has a year left, and the extension can start. Surely there have been conversations of $18 million, $17 million, too quiet. So Florida and their UFAs and Connor McDavid, and I’m assuming staying playing and retiring as an Oiler, dot, dot, dot, right?

Dave Pagnotta: “I would be very surprised that that’s not the case. I don’t think Leon Draisaitl was necessarily signing his eight-year extension without having an inkling that his buddy and teammate Connor McDavid sticking around too. He’s eligible July 1st to sign an extension. I would be shocked if he, if he doesn’t, at some point this off-season, the number pulling up probably in that 16, 17, $18 million vicinity. We’ll see where it ultimately ends up. But all indications are he’s sticking around. And I’m sorry Leaf fans, that was kind of looking towards next summer to try to make that happen.”

NHL Rumors: The Florida Panthers Want To Keep Sam Bennett

Guys in Florida, there’s some decent belief that Bennett is going to stick around and get his extension. There’s a pretty solid chance that Marchand may stick around as well and close things out over his career, over the next few years there. Ekblad is the one that I haven’t gotten the full pulse on just yet. He loves it there. He would certainly like to stay.

But I think with how things have gone with Florida, with them expressing last offseason that they wanted to take a bit of a “hometown discount” and stick around, obviously it hasn’t happened to that point. It hasn’t happened to this point. He made a change within his representation last offseason and still without a bit of a deal.

So I wouldn’t be shocked if he hits the open market on July 1, but obviously the focal point for him and for everybody else is Game 2 tomorrow (which the Panthers won).”

NHLRumors.com Note: The Edmonton Oilers and Connor McDavid will make something happen next off-season. It just makes too much sense not for it to happen. Whether it is July 1 or later in the off-season as with Leon Draisaitl, McDavid will remain with the Oilers. Don’t forget Evan Bouchard needs a new deal as well. It will be interesting to see what kind of deal he gets from the Oilers.

NHL Rumors: Will The Florida Panthers Extend Sam Bennett and Aaron Ekblad?

As for the Panthers, we saw last year Sam Reinhart literally went up to midnight on June 30th before he signed a new extension to stay in Florida. But the Panthers had just won the Stanley Cup seven days earlier. But would it shock anyone if that was the case with Sam Bennett. But it would be wise for him to go to market and see what he can get. He can always stay in Florida, which could be the most likely outcome.

However, Bennett is increasing his number with each passing playoff performance. As for Marchand, it makes sense for him to stay in Florida unless the Toronto Maple Leafs or New Jersey Devils make a play for him. Aaron Ekblad will be coveted on the open market because of how he moves the puck and plays defense in his own zone. But if he did leave, Ekblad leaves a hole on the right side. Florida has Seth Jones, but similar with Brandon Montour, GM Bill Zito would need to make a trade to fill that void.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new, and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league.