NHL Rumors: Will The Florida Panthers Extend Sam Bennett and Aaron Ekblad?

Will The Panthers Keep Sam Bennett and Aaron Ekblad

One of the big trades before the NHL Trade Deadline was the Florida Panthers acquiring defenseman Seth Jones from the Chicago Blackhawks. The Panthers needed to strengthen the right side of their blue line, and one of their goals was to find another right-handed defenseman to go with Aaron Ekblad.

Nobody knew that Ekblad would be suspended for 20 games (the final 18 regular-season games and the first two playoff games) a couple of days after the deadline passed. So, it made sense the Panthers acquired him before the deadline. Many thought Jones would eventually be Ekblad’s replacement.

Remember Ekblad has been in trade rumors dating back to last summer after the Panthers won the Stanley Cup. So there was always a potential the Panthers would lose another defenseman from the cup-winning team. Florida already lost Brandon Montour and Oliver Ekman-Larsson.

NHL Rumors: Sam Bennett and Aaron Ekblad May Have to Take Less if They Want to Stay

However, the Panthers might still keep Ekblad and potentially Sam Bennett, too, even with the added salary to their books.

Florida Panthers General Manager Bill Zito was on SiriusXM NHL Network Radio with Gord Stellick and Scott Laughlin before the NHL Trade Deadline and was asked about what the Seth Jones trade meant for him signing Aaron Ekblad and Sam Bennett long-term.

NHLRumors.com Transcriptions

Gord Stellick: “The other fit, of course, is the salary cap. And the instant reaction was, Oh, my God, that’s a big chunk. But you look at it, it’s mitigated by what Chicago is going to retain. Spencer Knight was making $4.5 million, but still about fitting in, whether it’s Sam Bennett and or Aaron Ekblad at the end of the year. Is there a comfort level that you’re going to be able to do that for one or both?”

Bill Zito: “Yes, yes, and I don’t think this, at least from, from my math, which is, you guys can imagine, I’ve done too many times. I’m going to end up with a solution to pi pretty soon. I’ve done it so much. It doesn’t impact those two, so we can get it done.”

Scott Laughlin: “So you wouldn’t expect them to test the market coming up July 1th?”

Zito: “No, but I’m not really going to talk about that, but the acquisition does not preclude us from either one or both.”

NHL Rumors: Could Brad Marchand Stay with the Florida Panthers?

Sam Bennett Talks Resuming

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet on Saturday Headlines gave a quick update on Sam Bennett’s contract negotiation with the Florida Panthers.

NHLRumors.com Transcriptions

Ron MacLean: “All right, Sam Bennett, what’s up?”

Elliotte Friedman: “Yeah. So there’s not a lot of business that generally happens at this point of year. Things really do calm down. But Sam Bennett, as it stands right now, would be one of the biggest free agents available on July 1st, if he gets there.

And I don’t want to handicap this, but the word in the press box Thursday night as Florida played in Toronto was the talks have resumed between Bennett and the Panthers. Again, I don’t want to handicap it. I don’t want to say one way or the other, but they are trying, and it’s been a very good marriage between player and team.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new, and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league.