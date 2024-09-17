NHL Rumors: Connor McDavid Will Sign His New Deal in Edmonton Next Summer

Expect Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers to Announce New Deal Next July 1

Dave Pagnotta of the Fourth Period joined Mick Kern and Dennis Bernstein on Sirius XM NHL Network Radio and was asked about Connor McDavid’s next contract and if he will sign it right away next July 1.

NHLRumors.com Transcriptions

Dennis Bernstein: So over the summer also, and recently, a lot of people didn’t think Leon was going to stay, but he’s staying when he’s getting paid right 14 per for eight and right. And, of course, you know that Leon wouldn’t do that without speaking to Connor. So we all know that Connor, when he’s eligible, is going to get his deal right now.

Sidney Crosby is Committed To Winning in Pittsburgh

But Dave, here’s my question: is it just going to be, if the salary cap is 95 in 26-27 the next year of his contract, it’s just be simply as give him the 20% of the cap, which is the maximum, and pay him $19 million per or do you think there’s a little more? Or do you think he’s he doesn’t care about being the top end guy maxing out at whatever he can.

Dave Pagnotta: Well, I think, I think for him, DB, I think market value plays a factor now, versus down the road of that deal. So I think, like, we’re still on track, like next season, like we went up five little smidge over 5% for the cap to get to $88 million this season, it’s going to go up another 5% the fall next season. So you’re looking at 92 and a half, yeah, something, something like that.

And then if you add an additional Yeah, you’re right, you’re at 97 when Connor’s up. So, is he gonna make more? Like Leon right now, he’s a top dog. He’s at $14 million AAV per year starting next season. That’s the top one, right? Connor is probably gonna start with the 15, okay? And yeah, so I don’t think we’re gonna see like he’s gonna take that into account as well.

NHL Offseason: Western Conference Teams That Improved

And is it July 1 of next summer as soon as he locks in? Probably close to that, but, it’s gonna, my guess is it’s gonna be in the 15 to 16 range. I don’t think it’s gonna be much higher than that, because he will take that into account. And when you get to that kind of money, then you’re going, that’s when you go, okay, I can take $5 million or $8 million altogether off the top.”