NHL Rumors: Mika Zibanejad, Nashville Predators, and the Top 40 NHL Trade Targets

Little interest in Mika Zibanejad

NHL Rumor Report: Frank Seravalli on the interest level in New York Rangers forward Mika Zibanejad: “I don’t think anyone is legitimately interested in acquiring Mika Zibanejad right now; it’s buyout proof.”

On the Nashville Predators and the draft

Ann Kimmel: Nashville Predators GM Barry Trotz on their being NHL players that he would trade the No. 5 pick for: “No one is offering me that.”

Ann Kimmel: In the draft this week, the Predators will be targeting defensemen and a goaltender.

Top 40 NHL trade targets

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff: Updating the list of the top 40 NHL trade targets that could be moved this offseason.

1. JJ Peterka – Left Wing, Buffalo Sabres – Contract: Pending RFA

2. Jordan Kyrou – Right Wing, St. Louis Blues – Contract: 6 years remaining, $8.125 million AAV

3. Bowen Byram – Left Defense, Buffalo Sabres – Contract: Pending RFA

4. K’Andre Miller – Left Defense, New York Rangers – Contract: Pending RFA

5. Rasmus Andersson – Right Defense, Calgary Flames – Contract: 1 year remaining, $4.55 million AAV

6. Marco Rossi – Center, Minnesota Wild – Contract: Pending RFA

7. Evander Kane – Left Wing, Edmonton Oilers – Contract: 1 year remaining, $5.125 million AAV

8. Jean-Gabriel Pageau – Center, New York Islanders – Contract: 1 year remaining, $5 million AAV

9. Jonathan Marchessault – Right Wing, Nashville Predators – Contract: 4 years remaining, $5.5 million AAV

10. Noah Dobson – Right Defense, New York Islanders – Contract: Pending RFA

11. Erik Karlsson – Right Defense, Pittsburgh Penguins – Contract: 2 years remaining, $10 million AAV

12. Viktor Arvidsson – Right Wing, Edmonton Oilers – Contract: 1 year remaining, $4 million AAV

13. John Gibson – Goaltender, Anaheim Ducks – Contract: 2 years remaining, $6.4 million AAV

14. Charlie Coyle – Center, Colorado Avalanche – Contract: 1 year remaining, $5.25 million AAV

15. Rights to Isaac Howard – Left Wing, Tampa Bay Lightning

16. Vladimir Tarasenko – Wing, Detroit Red Wings – Contract: 1 year remaining, $4.75 million AAV

17. Lukas Reichel – Forward, Chicago Blackhawks – Contract: 1 year remaining, $1.2 million AAV

18. Bryan Rust – Right Wing, Pittsburgh Penguins – Contract: 3 years remaining, $5.125 million AAV

19. Rickard Rakell – Right Wing, Pittsburgh Penguins – Contract: 3 years remaining, $5 million AAV

20. Mattias Samuelsson – Defense, Buffalo Sabres – Contract: 5 years remaining, $4.29 million AAV

21. Connor Murphy – Right Defense, Chicago Blackhawks – Contract: 1 year remaining, $4.4 million AAV

22. Samuel Girard – Defense, Colorado Avalanche – Contract: 2 years remaining, $5 million AAV

23. Matias Maccelli – Left Wing, Utah Mammoth – Contract: 1 year remaining, $3.425 million AAV

24. Morgan Rielly – Left Defense, Toronto Maple Leafs – Contract: 5 years remaining, $7.5 million AAV

25. Brandon Carlo – Right Defense, Toronto Maple Leafs – Contract: 2 years remaining, $3.485 million AAV

26. Carson Soucy – Defense, New York Rangers – Contract: 1 year remaining, $3.25 million AAV

27. Jamie Oleksiak – Defense, Seattle Kraken – Contract: 1 year remaining, $4.6 million AAV

28. Ilya Lyubushkin – Right Defense, Dallas Stars – Contract: 2 years remaining, $3.25 million AAV

29. Elvis Merzlikins – Goaltender, Columbus Blue Jackets – Contract: 2 years remaining, $5.4 million AAV

30. J.T. Compher – Center, Detroit Red Wings – Contract: 3 years remaining, $5.1 million AAV

31. Pavel Zacha / Morgan Geekie – Center/Left Wing, Boston Bruins – Contract: 2 years remaining, $4.75 million AAV

32. Jesperi Kotkaniemi – Center, Carolina Hurricanes – Contract: 5 years remaining, $4.82 million AAV

33. David Kampf – Center, Toronto Maple Leafs – Contract: 2 years remaining, $2.4 million AAV

34. Damon Severson – Right Defense, Columbus Blue Jackets – Contract: 6 years remaining, $6.25 million AAV

35. Thatcher Demko – Goaltender, Vancouver Canucks – Contract: 1 year remaining, $5 million AAV

36. Nick Leddy – Left Defense, St. Louis Blues – Contract: 1 year remaining, $4 million AAV

37. Martin Necas – Right Wing, Colorado Avalanche – Contract: 1 year remaining, $6.5 million AAV

38. Rights to Mitch Marner – Right Wing, Toronto Maple Leafs

39. Jason Robertson – Left Wing, Dallas Stars – Contract: 1 year remaining, $7.75 million AAV

40. Elias Pettersson – Center, Vancouver Canucks – Contract: 7 years remaining, $11.6 million AAV

