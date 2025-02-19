NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers, St. Louis Blues, and the Vegas Golden Knights

Some Edmonton Oilers will be back but a few others may not

Allan Mitchell of The Athletic: A look at the Edmonton Oilers RFAs and UFAs and what GM Stan Bowman could be thinking.

Safe to assume the Oilers will re-sign both RFAs in Evan Bouchard and Ty Emberson. A long-term deal for Bouchard (five or six years would be smart) and a multi-year for Emberson.

UFAs include Connor Brown, Corey Perry, Jeff Skinner, Kasperi Kapanen, Derek Ryan and John Klingberg. Perry may not be a priority, and Skinner has been a disappointment. Ryan may no longer be an NHL player. Kapanen could be back if his salary is around $1 million again. Too early to predict Klingberg.

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman and Kyle Bukauskas on 32 Thoughts: The Podcast, We Are Loving This episode on the St. Louis Blues and Vegas Golden Knights being teams to keep an eye on.

Bukauskas: “All right, St Louis. What are they up to?”

Friedman: “Yeah, I just think there’s a lot of noise around them.”

Bukauskas: “Yeah, you’re telling me.”

Friedman: “I do. I, you know, Doug Armstrong’s here. He’s got to focus on Team Canada. But I just, there’s some situations, I think, like we’re all watching the (Mikko) Rantanen situation. We’re all why. but I think, you know, the people are kind of watching the Blues.

Now, you know the the Golden Knights, you know everybody’s making the comments about LTIR and (Shea) Theodore, but you know, they already are in LTIR now. So, I mean, there’s things they would have to do. It sounds like Theodore’s timeline is pretty close to the playoffs, from the best I can tell.

But, you know, I yeah…”

Bukauskas: “Really? That’s, that’s longer than week-to-week.”

Friedman: “Well, I mean, technically it, it is…”

Bukauskas: “I know…”

Friedman: “… week-to-week.”

Bukauskas: “… I guess, yeah, when you think of week-to-week???”

Friedman: “It sounds like it’s close. But, you know, I mean, you just, you just never know. I mean, people saw him at a cast here, so. you can, everyone can decide what they think that means.

But you know, St Louis is, you know, definitely a team people are watching.”

