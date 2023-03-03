NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers, Vegas Golden Knights, and the Winnipeg Jets

Looking like a quiet deadline day for the Edmonton Oilers

Daniel Nugent-Bowman: Expect the Edmonton Oilers to have a quiet trade deadline day. They’re likely finished making trades. Something could obviously change though.

James van Riemsdyk getting interest

David Pagnotta: The Philadelphia Flyers are trying to trade James van Riemsdyk to a contender. Believe that the Vegas Golden Knights, Winnipeg Jets, maybe the Colorado Avalanche and a few others are in the mix for JvR.

NHL Rumors: Winnipeg Jets, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Montreal Canadiens

The Vegas Golden Knights and Winnipeg Jets could be looking at the same forward

TSN: The Vegas Golden Knights remain busy with about $3 million in cap space to use on deadline day. If they could get a third team involved, they might be able to land a fairly big player according to Darren Dreger.

Chris Johnston adds that James van Riemsdyk at 50 percent is $3.5 million.

“I do think that he remains a fit and someone that is on the radar of the Vegas Golden Knights. Van Riemsdyk, a veteran player, is at the top of the Trade Bait Board at this hour. It is believed he will be moved by the Flyers by the deadline.

I wonder, too, about the other team you talked about, Dregs, the Winnipeg Jets. There’s been some intel to connect those two as well with maybe those two teams bidding on .”

NHL Rumors: Vegas Golden Knights, Columbus Blue Jackets, and San Jose Sharks

Should the Winnipeg Jets add or not?

TSN: Darren Dreger says the Winnipeg Jets are hoping to do more but there are some within the organization who wonder if they should add or not. They could use some more scoring upfront but some wonder if they should spend the assets as they’ve struggled of late.

“They don’t have a lot of draft picks stocked up. I don’t think Kevin Cheveldayoff is eager to move out any more draft picks but he does have cap space and they are definitely in the market for a scoring forward.”