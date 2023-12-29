NHL Rumors: Elias Pettersson, William Nylander interested in playing with Connor Bedard in Chicago?

Spittin’ Chiclets: Matt Murley on Spittin’ Chicklets with Colby Armstrong and Mike Grennell on a rumor that Elias Pettersson and William Nylander my have interest in playing with Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks.

Murley: I heard a rumor of another player trying to go to Chicago newt year.”

Armstrong: “You’re not, that’s all you’re gonna say?”

Murly: “Big free agent, big. I think he’s restricted free agent.”

NHL Rumors: Devils Continue To Scout To Improve Goaltending

Grennell: “Tell us. Come on.”

Armstrong: “This is like. This is really weird here. Like come on.”

Murley: “Do not be surprised if you see Elias Patterson try to make his way to Chicago Blackhawks to be with Bedard next year.

Grennell: “Oh, wow.”

Armstrong: “Holy, $#!&”

Murley: “Restricted free agents though right, so I’m not exactly sure how that all goes, but.”

Grennell: “Rumor boys, rumors boys are back.”

Murley: “I can see him moving out of there. And what a spot to go to and that’s a team that has the cap space, right?”

Armstrong: “Really? You could see moving out of there?”

Murley: “Yup.”

Armstrong: “Wow, that’s huge. Wow, what a rumor.”

Murley: “Nylander too. I mean, there’s a lot of talk of Nylander going to Chicago as well. Yup, that’s part of it, too.”

Armstrong: “Swedish Mafia! Let’s go!”

NHL Rumors: Don’t expect anything big coming out of the holiday roster freeze

Murly: “Can you imagine that set up?”

Armstrong: “Oh my God. What a rumor.”