NHL Rumors: Fabian Zetterlund, Brandt Clark, and Evander Kane

Did Fabian Zetterlund‘s contract counter lead to him being dealt at the deadline?

Sheng Peng: Fabian Zetterlund’s agent Claude Lemieux after he was traded to the Ottawa Senators by the San Jose Sharks: “They did make us an offer early this year & we chose to wait for after the season. They asked again to talk contract extension, we agreed & countered a few days ago. I can’t tell you if the trade was the result of the counteroffer or not.”

Murray Pam: “Sounds as if Sharks didn’t want to pay up to $2.8-3M which Zetterlund should receive next season.”

The Los Angeles Kings weren’t interested in trading Brandt Clark

Russell Morgan: Los Angeles Kings GM Rob Blake said that they never had any interest in trading defenseman Brandt Clark.

Austin Stanovich: Blake scoffed at the idea that the Kings were open to trading Clarke ahead of the deadline. It’s possible that teams called the Kings, but don’t think Clarke was in play.

Evander Kane‘s no-movement clause switched to a 16-team trade list

Zach Laing of the Oilers Nation: A week before the March 7th NHL trade deadline, Evander Kane’s no-movement clause switched to a 16-team trade list. Elliotte Friedman reported that the Oilers called teams to see if anyone was interested in the 33-year-old.

Kane has been on the LTIR all season, and Kane has been wanting to play before the end of the regular season. It was announced on Friday that he’s out for the regular season.

One team considered Kane, according to Friedman on his 32 Thoughts: The Podcast.

“They worked it out with Evander Kane too.

I do think — this is something we’re going to sort out over the next little while — I heard there was something going on. I think there was at least one team out there that thought about Kane. I got to figure that out, who that was, but I did hear something.”

