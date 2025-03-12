NHL Injuries: Sabres, Hurricanes, Canadiens, Islanders, Rangers, Penguins, Sharks, Canucks, Caps and Jets

Matthew Fairburn: Buffalo Sabres forward JJ Peterka missed practice due to a lower-body injury.

Mike Harrington: Sabres forward Jason Zucker was given a maintenance day.

Kurt Dusterberg: Carolina Hurricanes forward Andrei Svechnikov missed last night’s game with an undisclosed injury.

Defenseman Dmitry Orlov missed his second consecutive game with an upper-body injury.

Kevin Woodley: Montreal Canadiens forward Patrik Laine missed last night’s game with the flu. It was his second consecutive game, but he could return tonight against the Kraken.

Andrew Gross: New York Islanders defenseman Adam Boqvist was hurt after a hard hit from Kevin Fiala in the second period. He stayed on the bench but didn’t play.

Andrew Gross: There was no update on Boqvist after the game.

Mollie Walker: New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox was on the ice in a no-contact jersey yesterday.

Pens Inside Scoop: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Tommy Novak is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Defenseman Ryan Shea is week-to-week with an upper-body injury.

Defenseman Pierre-Olivier Joseph has been out for the past four games with an upper-body injury. Things are status quo with him.

Curtis Pashelka: San Jose Sharks goaltender prospect Yaroslav Askarov was on the ice with his AHL teammate but believe he’s still a ways away from playing.

Jeff Paterson: Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes was on the ice for a full team skate yesterday.

Noah Strang : Hughes traveled with the team to Calgary.

Ben Kuzma: Canucks coach Rick Tocchet on Hughes: "There's a good possibility he could be in." Hughes suffered an oblique strain on January 31st and tweaked it on March 1st.

Tom Gulitti: Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson was hit in the face from a deflected puck in the third period last night. Coach Spencer Carbery said that Wilson has “a huge gash on his upper lip, so, yeah, he’ll need repairs.”

Ken Wiebe: Winnipeg Jets forward Rasmus Kupari (concussion) has received medical clearance to return, and doctors said he’s “good to go” according to coach Scott Aniel.